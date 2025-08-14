South India pulls clear in online FMCG adoption, says Nielsen report

Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nielsen report states southern metros led with an 18.4% share

India’s FMCG market grew 13.9 per cent in value in April–June CY 2025, supported by sustained rural demand and steady urban recovery, according to NielsenIQ.

Sharleen Dsouza
Aug 14 2025

In the April–June quarter (Q2) of calendar year (CY) 2025, southern metros recorded a higher share of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales in e-commerce compared to other metros, NielsenIQ (formerly Nielsen) said in its quarterly report.
 
According to the research firm, e-commerce kept its upward pace in the quarter ended June, gaining ground on modern trade in eight metros. Southern metros led with an 18.4 per cent share, compared to 15.8 per cent across the eight metros.
 
“Even though e-commerce accounts for just 11-13 per cent of FMCG value share in metros, it’s already delivering more than half of omnichannel
