Stakeholders flag MRP distortions in healthcare, call for reforms

At the centre of the discussion was the argument that MRP, originally intended as a consumer protection mechanism, is increasingly functioning as an inflated ceiling price rather than a fair benchmark. Rajiv Nath, managing director of Hindustan Syringe and Medical Devices, said patients, especially in hospital settings, rarely have the ability to negotiate prices and are often charged the full MRP, unlike in most consumer markets.

He pointed to significant disparities between manufacturing or import costs and retail prices of medical devices, citing examples where products are sold at several multiples of their base cost. According to him, such pricing structures distort competition and incentivise higher trade margins across the supply chain rather than affordability.

Participants noted that the issue is particularly acute in healthcare, where patients have limited choice and are dependent on prescriptions and hospital procurement decisions. Several speakers described the current system as misleading for consumers, with wide variations in discounts across retail channels further adding to confusion over what constitutes a “fair price”.

Legal experts at the consultation highlighted that while selling above MRP is prohibited, there is little regulatory oversight on how MRPs are determined, leaving room for potential misuse. Consumer advocates argued that this gap may amount to an unfair trade practice in certain cases.