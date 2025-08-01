Friday, August 01, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Leather, textile, shrimp exports to be hit hard by 25% US tariff: Experts

Leather, textile, shrimp exports to be hit hard by 25% US tariff: Experts

"Quick estimates suggest that India's goods exports in FY 2026 may come down by 30 per cent from $ 86.5 billion in FY 2025 to $60.6 billion in FY 2026," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said

India USA

According to think tank GTRI, the duty on all Indian-origin goods could severely hit the country's exports to America. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic export sectors such as leather, footwear, textiles and shrimp will be hit hard by the imposition of the 25 per cent tariff by the US, industry experts say.

"Quick estimates suggest that India's goods exports in FY 2026 may come down by 30 per cent from $ 86.5 billion in FY 2025 to  $60.6 billion in FY 2026," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

The duty, announced this week, will come into force from August 7 (9.30 am IST). These will be over and above the exiting standard import duty in the US. The 25 per cent tariff will replace the existing 10 per cent baseline tariff.

 

The modified tariff is one per cent less than the 26 per cent levy announced by President Donald Trump on April 2.

A White House executive order mentions that tariffs may be reduced once countries make a deal with the US.

Also Read

garment exports

India's garment and jewellery sectors fear for US orders after tariff shock

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's 25% tariffs: 'Unfortunate', say experts, hope trade deal works out

Foxconn, Apple, iPhone 17, India production, China engineers, MeitY, Apple expansion, iPhone exports, iPhone 17 Air, supply chain, technology transfer

India now supplies one-third of US smartphone imports, eroding China's lead

rice

Indian exporters optimistic as Bangladesh plans to import 9 lakh tonne rice

Ashwini Vaishnaw

India's electronics exports hit $40 bn, grow 8 times in 11 yrs: Vaishnaw

The executive order also clarifies that goods in transit until October 5, 12:01 am eastern daylight time (EDT), or 09:30 am IST, will be subject to a 10 per cent tariff, provided that such goods have entered into transit before August 7 12:01 am EDT.

The sectors, which would bear the brunt of 25 per cent duty include textiles/ clothing (10.3 billion), gems and jewellery (12 billion), shrimp ($ 2.24 billion), leather and footwear ($ 1.18 billion), chemicals (2.34 billion), and electrical and mechanical machinery (about $ 9 billion).

According to think tank GTRI, the duty on all Indian-origin goods could severely hit the country's exports to America.

Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai said that the order provides relaxation for goods in transit and those loaded on ship for final sailing to the US by August 7.

Goods cleared for consumption in the US by October 5 will also not be subject to reciprocal tariffs, thus providing some relief to exporters of goods already shipped or likely to be shipped this week, he said.

In 2024-25, the bilateral trade between India and the US stood at $ 131.8 billion ($ 86.5 billion exports and $ 45.3 billion imports).

Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman, AEPC (Apparel Export Promotion Council), said: "We request immediate government intervention to offset this huge setback.

"Exporters have their back against the wall and will have to sell below cost to keep their factories running and avoid mass layoffs."  Indian shrimp exporters face an unprecedented new challenge in the US market, which contributes close to 48 per cent of their exports, Crisil Ratings Senior Director Rahul Guha said.

Exporters are hoping that early finalisation of the India-US bilateral trade agreement will help in dealing with the tariff challenges.

The negotiations between India and the US are still going on for an interim trade deal, though there will be no compromise on the red lines with regard to duty concessions on agriculture items, dairy, and genetically modified (GM) products, sources said.

The two countries are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA). They are aiming to conclude the first phase of the pact by fall (October-November) this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

OTT advertising, advertising market, advertising expenditure, festive season, Digital ad spend, digital media

Brands may push festival ad spends by up to 20%, but with an eye on RoIpremium

internship, jobs

PM's Internship Scheme: What's working, what's not, what it teaches youthpremium

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Pharma firms get one-month extension to submit declarations under UCPMP

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking to ban illegal betting apps

textile industry

US tariffs to hurt textile exports; govt must act fast: Industry body chief

Topics : Donald Trump Indian export US tariff leather sector textile industry Shrimp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon