Friday, August 01, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Why so touchy?': SC to BJP leader on Tharoor's 2018 'scorpion' remark

'Why so touchy?': SC to BJP leader on Tharoor's 2018 'scorpion' remark

The Supreme Court questioned the BJP leader's defamation case against Shashi Tharoor, noting that public figures must have 'thick skin' and urging closure of the matter

Supreme Court, SC

The controversy stems from a statement made by Tharoor at the Bangalore Literature Festival in November 2018. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajiv Babbar to consider withdrawing the defamation case filed against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his 2018 remark comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a scorpion, Bar and Bench reported.
 
A Bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh remarked during the hearing, “Let us close all these things. Why get so touchy about all this? This way, administrators and judges come in the same group and have thick skin.”
 
The observation came as the court heard Tharoor’s appeal challenging a Delhi High Court decision that had refused to quash the defamation proceedings.
 
 

'Remark not Tharoor’s own', says counsel

 
The controversy stems from a statement made by Tharoor at the Bangalore Literature Festival in November 2018, where he had said: “Modi is a scorpion sitting on a Shivling.”
 
Rajiv Babbar subsequently filed a complaint, stating that Tharoor’s words had hurt his religious sentiments. He described the remark as “intolerable abuse” and “absolute vilification” of beliefs held by millions.   

Also Read

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

SC extends stay on proceedings against Shashi Tharoor in defamation case

opposition protest, parliament, opposition in parliament

Parliament Highlights: Retaliation by Army forced Pakistan to bow down, says Rajnath Singh

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Nation first, parties are means to make country better: Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor slams Emergency; Manickam asks if 'bird is becoming a parrot'

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor recalls Sanjay Gandhi's role in Emergency; calls it a dark era

 
“I am a devotee of Lord Shiva... However, the accused (Tharoor) completely disregarded the sentiments of crores of Shiva devotees and made the statement which hurt the sentiments of all Lord Shiva devotees, both in India and outside the country,” the complaint stated.
 
Tharoor has clarified that the statement was not originally his. His counsel pointed out that he was quoting former Gujarat minister Gordhan Zadaphia, whose remark had been publicly circulated years earlier, including in a 2012 Caravan magazine article.
 

Delhi HC refused to quash proceedings

 
In August last year, the Delhi High Court ruled that Tharoor’s comment was defamatory and tarnished the image of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The court called the statement “despicable and deplorable,” especially when directed at a sitting Prime Minister. Tharoor then moved the Supreme Court.   
   
In September 2024, the apex court stayed trial court proceedings. The Bench noted that the statement did not originate with Tharoor and appeared metaphorical — possibly alluding to Modi’s perceived political invincibility.
 
The judges questioned why a symbolic reference should trigger offence and issued notices to the complainant BJP leader and the Delhi government, putting the case on hold.
 

More From This Section

Prajwal Revanna

Special court convicts former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

CBI

Fugitive wanted in ₹4.55 cr bank fraud case deported from UAE: CBI

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Vice-presidential poll to be held on Sept 9 after Dhankhar's resignation

Supreme Court, SC

SC cites 'justice at doorstep', declines plea on court relocation in AP

landslide, Himachal landslide

Centre approves ₹125 crore project for landslide mitigation in Uttarakhand

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Narendra Modi Supreme Court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon