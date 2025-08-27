Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Steelmakers seek sevenfold rise in met coke import quota amid supply crunch

Steelmakers seek sevenfold rise in met coke import quota amid supply crunch

India, the world's second-largest crude steel producer, in June extended import curbs on low-ash metallurgical coke, a steelmaking raw material, for six months starting in July

steelmakers, steel

Many steel company executives have told the government that domestic met coke output is insufficient to meet demand, said the sources.

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian steel producers have called on the government to sharply raise import quotas for low-ash metallurgical coke, seeking a near sevenfold increase to address what they say is a critical supply crunch, according to sources and a government document.

India, the world's second-largest crude steel producer, in June extended import curbs on low-ash metallurgical coke, a steelmaking raw material, for six months starting in July.

New Delhi also set country-specific import quotas and capped purchases at 1.4 million metric tons from July 1 to December 31.

Steelmakers have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to raise the import quota to 9.3 million metric tons, with the largest share of additional shipments sought from Indonesia, followed by Japan and Poland, said the sources aware of the matter.

 

The steelmakers' requests were recorded in a government document prepared by senior officials, which was reviewed by Reuters.

Also Read

The steel ministry has urged the Ministry of Finance to double the basic Customs duty on imported finished steel products to 15 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025–26, people aware of the matter said.

BIS exemption granted to 202 foreign manufacturers: Steel Ministry

Jindal steel angul plant

Jindal Steel commissions first continuous galvanising line in Odisha

steel pipe, oil, indian oil, lng export, liquified gas

India's stainless steel demand to grow 7-8% annually over 2-3 years: ISSDA

steel, metal

US tariffs on steel, aluminium to have minor impact on India, says minister

steelmakers, steel

What's behind the 2% decline in Nifty Metal index today?premium

Steel firms have requested 2.6 million metric tons of imports from Indonesia, far exceeding the government's current allocation of 66,364 metric tons, according to the document.

Rapid capacity expansion by steel companies has strained met coke availability, and the abrupt policy curbs have dealt a blow to major producers, one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as deliberations were not public.

Many steel company executives have told the government that domestic met coke output is insufficient to meet demand, said the sources.

The federal Ministry of Commerce and Industry did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comments.

Major steelmakers such as JSW Steel and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India have expressed concerns over import curbs, arguing the restrictions disrupt their expansion efforts due to the difficulty in sourcing preferred grades locally.

JSW, India's largest steelmaker by capacity, met federal trade ministry officials late last month to request a higher allocation of met coke, Reuters reported earlier.

Imports of low-ash met coke have more than doubled over the past four years, with major suppliers including China, Japan, Indonesia, Poland, and Switzerland.

Earlier this year, Piyush Goyal, India's trade minister, urged steelmakers to source met coke locally.

The federal Ministry of Steel has also supported the import restrictions, saying local supplies of met coke are sufficient to meet demand, Reuters reported earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

E-commerce GMV set to cross ₹1.15 trn, grow 20% in festive season: Redseer

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Commerce ministry holds talks with exporters to counter steep US tariffs

critical mineral block

Govt cancels auction of 5 critical mineral blocks due to poor response

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation, led by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Chaudhary, on Monday recommended a new slab of 35 per cent for tobacco, tobacco products and aerated drinks, according to

GST authorities uncover Rs 104 cr tax evasion in illicit tobacco trade

Kotak Mahindra Bank and PVR INOX bring you a whole new way to enjoy movies — with style, comfort, and exclusive perks.

MAI urges govt to keep movie tickets priced up to ₹300 in 5% GST bracket

Topics : steelmakers Steel Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon