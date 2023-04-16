Credai, Indian Green Building Council to erect 4,000 projects by 2030

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) has tied up with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to build 1,000 certified green projects across India in the next two years, and 4,000 projects by 2030, by adopting of IGBC Green & Net Zero building ratings.
The announcement was made at Credai’s investiture ceremony, in which Boman Irani was named the new president of Credai National for 2023-2025. Credai-MCHI too announced a change in leadership, with Domnic Romell becoming the President for the realty body in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
This tie-up between Credai and IGBC will add over 400,000 green housing units across the country. These projects will be certified by IGBC.
Aimed at meeting Credai’s goal of reducing carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, the tie-up will help chart a roadmap to achieve this mission and align Credai with the country’s vision of reaching net-zero emission by 2070, the body said in a statement.
On the occasion, Boman Irani also launched the national Vision of G.R.O.W.T.H, integrating Credai National and all its chapters in a unified mission to facilitate.
Credai MCHI has also partnered with leading real estate sustainability consultant ‘Smarter Dharma’ as it’s sustainability partner for Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
"Indian real estate stands at the cusp of a revolution, and we at Credai are extremely focussed on facilitating growth for all stakeholders. We intend to continue to work closely with the Government to ensure a more conducive eco-system that enables sustainable growth, providing complete transparency and enhancing governance standards for our homebuyers and ancillary industries," said Boman Irani, national president, Credai.
Credai’s partnership with IGBC will strengthen the capabilities of Credai's member developers to ‘build better’.
Domnic Romell, president, Credai-MCHI said that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remains one of the most valuable property markets in the country, contributing majorly to the state and national economy.
Credai-MCHI will continue to work towards good governance, rejuvenating housing policies, optimizing zero carbon practices in MMR, Romell added.