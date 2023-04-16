Credai, Indian Green Building Council to erect 4,000 projects by 2030

The announcement was made at Credai’s investiture ceremony, in which Boman Irani was named the new president of Credai National for 2023-2025. Credai-MCHI too announced a change in leadership, with Domnic Romell becoming the President for the realty body in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) has tied up with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to build 1,000 certified green projects across India in the next two years, and 4,000 projects by 2030, by adopting of IGBC Green & Net Zero building ratings.