Friday, September 26, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Taiwan seeks bigger tech presence in India, says trade body chief Huang

Taiwan seeks bigger tech presence in India, says trade body chief Huang

India's smartphone exports to the US rose nearly 40% to $8.43 billion in the first five months of FY26, benefiting from tariff exemptions and strong demand for Apple iPhones

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Major Taiwanese firms have to date invested about $5 billion in Indian manufacturing, according to Taiwanese officials | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan is seeking to double its exports of chips and electronics to India over the next five to seven years as smartphone shipments from the country ramp up thanks to demand from the US, the head of the island's main trade body said.

India's smartphone exports to the US, which are currently exempt from elevated tariffs, jumped nearly 40 per cent from a year earlier to $8.43 billion in the first five months of the fiscal year that started in April, according to industry estimates, driven largely by demand for Apple's iPhones.

"Electronic industries are driving the growth of trade between our two countries," said James CF Huang, chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, in an interview on the sidelines of the Taiwan Expo trade fair on Thursday. Huang is a former Taiwanese foreign minister.

 

"I believe in the next five to seven years, the trade and investment which we have in India can double."

Major Taiwanese firms have to date invested about $5 billion in Indian manufacturing, according to Taiwanese officials. Last year, Powerchip Semiconductor joined with Tata Electronics in an $11 billion venture to build India's first chip plant to be driven by artificial intelligence. The plant, in Gujarat state, was part of a $10 billion government incentive scheme.

Also Read

semiconductor, chips

Taiwan weaponises semiconductor sector to deter China on world stage

Typhoon Ragasa, Typhoon, Ragasa, Super Typhoon Ragasa

Typhoon hits Hong Kong, China after killing dozens in Taiwan, Philippines

Typhoon Ragasa, Typhoon, Ragasa, Super Typhoon Ragasa

Super Typhoon Ragasa kills 14 in Taiwan, China evacuates over 1 million

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 15 Chinese aircraft, 1 naval vessel near its territory

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 3 Chinese aircraft, 4 naval vessels near territory

And earlier this year, Apple supplier Foxconn unveiled a $1.5 billion investment in its India unit as it shifted more production out of tariff-plagued China.

Huang downplayed concerns that higher US tariffs on Indian goods could hurt Taiwanese businesses.

"I don't think it's going to affect Taiwan-India trade relations or investment relations," he said, pointing to India's large domestic market and growing opportunities in petrochemicals, textiles and electronics.

Huang said several Taiwanese companies are investing in India, bringing in more components from Taiwan and building a local supply chain to support operations in the country.

Taiwan's exports to India topped $10 billion in 2024, led by chips, electronic components and machinery. Just five years earlier, the total stood at about $4 billion, according to data from the Indian government.

Like most countries, India has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but they have built a close commercial relationship. Government officials have said New Delhi is eager to draw more investment from the island, a major chip producer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch BSNL's indigenous 4G network on Sept 27 across 98K sites

e-commerce

Festival season e-commerce sales jump higher as GST cuts boost demand

Ipsita Dasgupta

20% PC penetration offers vast opportunity for innovation: HP India MD

Food delivery

Quick commerce firms roll out festive incentives for delivery partners

Liquor

Flying off the shelves: Duty-free liquor sales at Indian airports rise 13%

Topics : Taiwan semiconductor semiconductor industry Electronics Foxconn

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon