TDB-RDI selects 22 deeptech startups with project cost of ₹4,744 crore
The Technology Development Board has backed 22 deeptech startups with ₹2,192 crore under the RDI Fund, supporting projects worth ₹4,744 crore across strategic sectors
Udisha Srivastav
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The Technology Development Board (TDB), which is a second-level fund manager, has so far selected 22 deeptech startups under the Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Fund, according to an internal document accessed by
Topics : Startup funding startups in India Startups