Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tea exports decline by 1.17% to 207.14 mkgs in first 11 months of 2023

The country shipped out 209.60 mkgs of tea during a similar 11-month period of the previous year

tea

The estimated production in December 2023 stood at 77.52 million kgs, higher from 64.53 million kgs in the same month of the previous year

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tea exports from India have declined by 1.17 per cent to 207.14 million kgs in the January-November period of 2023, according to official data.
The country shipped out 209.60 mkgs of tea during a similar 11-month period of the previous year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During the calendar year 2022, the total tea exports were 231.08 mkgs.
Region-wise, exports from North India, comprising primarily the states of Assam and West Bengal, stood at 125.27 mkgs, down from 132.21 mkgs in the comparable periods of 2023 and 2022 respectively, the Tea Board data said.
Shipments from South India during the first 11 months of 2023 increased to 81.87 mkgs from 77.39 mkgs in the previous similar period, according to the data.
Industry sources said that the dip in exports was due to the volume loss in the Iran market due to payment problems.
The Iranian market constitutes 20 per cent of India's total tea exports after the Commonwealth of Independent States bloc.
The sources also said the export scenario for the full calendar year 2023 remains grim as shipments to the West Asian country remain uncertain.
The estimated production in December 2023 stood at 77.52 million kgs, higher from 64.53 million kgs in the same month of the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

From drone attack to Jaish al-Adl: Iran-Pakistan conflict explained

Iran targets militant group in Pak: All you need to know about Jaish al-Adl

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Twin blasts in Iran claim 103 lives, injure 188; what is known so far

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Sugar output falls 2.48% to 22.36 mn tonnes till Feb 15 of FY24: ISMA

Air India, Tata Advanced Systems to invest Rs 2,300 crore in Karnataka

Incentives for tech, infra needed to develop critical mineral sector: GTRI

Competitors Google Pay, PhonePe and BHIM go all out for Paytm user base

Collision of 2 IndiGo planes averted in November; AAIB probing incident

Topics : Tea Exports Tea Exports trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon