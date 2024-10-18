Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Telcos revenue may cross Rs 5 trn in next 2 yrs, says DoT official

Telcos revenue may cross Rs 5 trn in next 2 yrs, says DoT official

According to a report by sector regulator Trai, telecom service providers posted a gross revenue of Rs 3.36 trillion in the financial year 2024

telecom spectrum

The auctions for 3G and wireless broadband access spectrum in 2010 had fetched the government around Rs 1 trillion. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom sector revenue may cross Rs 5 trillion in the next two years in line with the present growth trend fuelled by ease of doing business measures introduced by the government in the last 2-3 years, a senior Department of Telecom official said on Friday.

The DoT's apex decision-making body Digital Communication Commission Member Manish Sinha mooted the idea of relooking at current practices of spectrum allocation and working on new methodologies like dynamic spectrum allocation, and for shorter duration to enhance spectrum usage efficiency and derive its economic value.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I can see that in the last 2 to 3 years, there has been much ease of business, and that reflects in the kind of revenues that the telecom sector is generating now. I hope it continues to grow like that in the next two years, it won't be surprising if we break the barrier of Rs 5 trillion in terms of gross revenue from this sector," Sinha said.

 

According to a report by sector regulator Trai, telecom service providers posted a gross revenue of Rs 3.36 trillion in the financial year 2024.

Sinha also said he has been informed that the telecom sector will touch Rs 4 trillion in gross revenue this year.

He said that if there is a burst in revenue through any big innovation then probably it will put to rest the demand of fair share from the over-the-top applications.

More From This Section

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

Fashion, premium electronics fuel shopping boom during festive season

Steel industry, Iron and steel industry

Steel ministry favours temporary tax to check imports, says report

Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Pro based on Copilot platform

Govt may limit laptop, tablet, PC imports after Jan to boost manufacturing

India is still a developing country with a low per capita income of $2,500, which also camouflages wide income and wealth inequalities. India currently ranks 134th out of 193 countries in the Human Development Index, which is a more accurate measure

India may account for 8-10% of global work share to CDMOs by 2033: Report

AI

96% of workers face stress adapting to fast-growing AI at work: Survey

Sinha said that telecom operators have not been able to realise the full value of spectrum that they bought in old auctions and mooted an idea of allocating spectrum for a shorter duration instead of a long period of 10 or 20 years.

There are issues of spectrum utilisation, efficiency, and economic value that are rather changing the rationale on the way spectrum band needs to be allocated and the commercial terms on which allocation of spectrum needs to be done, he added.

"We need to evolve models to measure spectrum utilisation efficiency and spectrum economic value. In 2010, when the first auction was held, all the spectrum that was allocated then has probably become valueless today," Sinha said.

The auctions for 3G and wireless broadband access spectrum in 2010 had fetched the government around Rs 1 trillion.

Sinha said that spectrum bands are undergoing such transformation in terms of economic value in a span of 10-14 years.

"I'm surprised to see that a few years back, there was talk of whether it should be allocated for 20 years or 30 years. Nobody discussed why not 5 or 10 years. So, with the situation as it is emerging today, the spectrum economic value gets eroded over a period of five to 10 years. These are contradictory trends that are emerging in the markets," he said.

He also said that NICF (National Institute of Communication and Finance) and the panels at the India Mobile Congress should discuss the issue of dynamic allocation of spectrum value and work on methodology to derive its economic value.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

HFCL logo

HFCL expects 70% revenue in fibre optic, 50% in telecom gear from exports

sunil mittal

IMC 2024: Satcom takes centre stage as Sunil Mittal says 'buy spectrum'

Akash Ambani

Indian data should remain in Indian data centres, says Akash Ambani

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai's) latest push to review its existing spam regulations and expand the definition of “commercial communications” is driven by an urgent need to tighten controls on autodialers or robocallers, and bulk

DoT launches new system to stop fraudulent international calls with telcos

Telecom tower

Trai seeks help from RBI, sectoral regulators to push via anti-spam process

Topics : telecom sector telecom services TRAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon