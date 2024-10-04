Business Standard
DoT launches new system to stop fraudulent international calls with telcos

4.5 million or one-third of such calls being stopped

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in collaboration with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), has introduced an advanced system designed to identify and block incoming international spoofed calls before they can reach Indian telecom subscribers. All four telecom operators—Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and state-run BSNL—have successfully implemented the system, the DoT said on Friday.

Being deployed in two phases, the system will first prevent calls spoofed with phone numbers of their own subscribers at the level of TSPs, while also stopping calls spoofed with the numbers of subscribers from other TSPs, at a central level.

These criminals exploit the Calling Line Identity (CLI) to mask the actual origin of the calls, which has led to a spate of incidents involving threats of mobile number disconnection, fake digital arrests, and even impersonation of government officials or law enforcement agencies. Recent cases have included false accusations involving drugs, narcotics, and sex rackets, further intensifying public concern.

"About one-third of total spoofed calls—4.5 million spoofed calls—are being stopped from entering the Indian telecom network. The next phase, involving a centralized system that will eliminate the remaining spoofed calls across all TSPs, is expected to be commissioned shortly," the DoT said.

Fraudsters, however, continue to adapt and devise new methods to deceive the public. "In the age of rapidly evolving technology, the DoT has taken multiple measures to make the telecom ecosystem safer and more secure. However, even with these robust safeguards, there may still be instances where fraudsters succeed through other means," the DoT said.

The DoT has asked the public to report spam via ‘Chakshu’, its platform enabling citizens to report suspected fraudulent communication from mobile numbers via calls, SMS, or social media like WhatsApp.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

