96% of workers face stress adapting to fast-growing AI at work: Survey

The survey by Wiley highlights the need for clarity and support, with employees seeking structured training and clearer strategies to navigate the AI-driven workplace

Nandini Singh
Oct 18 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

As workplaces across the globe embrace artificial intelligence (AI), employees are grappling with a new source of stress: Adapting to this fast-evolving technology. A striking 96 per cent of workers surveyed in the US admit to feeling the pressure, with AI being a significant concern. According to a recent survey by Wiley, 40 per cent of respondents are struggling to understand how to integrate AI into their daily routines, while an overwhelming 75 per cent lack confidence in using the technology effectively. 

The data, drawn from a survey of 2,005 individuals across North America, ranging from individual contributors to executives, highlight widespread difficulties in artificial intelligence adoption. Wiley’s report, titled The Human Side of Artificial Intelligence: 3 Tips for Navigating the AI Era, emphasises the growing challenges both employees and managers face in adopting AI. 

The survey also underscores the need for clarity and support, with many employees calling for structured training and clearer strategies to help them navigate the AI-driven workplace more effectively.

But it’s not just employees feeling overwhelmed. Managers, too, are finding it difficult to lead in the era of generative AI. The survey reveals that only 34 per cent of people managers feel adequately prepared to support their teams in embracing AI. 

Employees call for AI training
 

A significant portion of employees believes that better training and clearer AI strategies would ease the transition. Around 61 per cent feel that training on how to use AI would help, while 54 per cent think a well-defined organisational approach would make AI integration smoother. Additionally, 48 per cent of employees said that clearer expectations around AI usage would bolster their confidence.

Despite this, there’s disconnect between managerial support and proficiency. While 80 per cent of employees surveyed feel their managers are supportive of their efforts to incorporate AI, only 60 per cent believe their managers know how to effectively guide them through the process. This disparity could prove a stumbling block for organisations looking to successfully integrate AI into their operations.

Managers need guidance too
 

Managers are not immune to the AI learning curve. Wiley’s report emphasises the importance of equipping managers with the necessary knowledge to guide AI adoption within their teams. “At a time of such upheaval, it’s important for companies to provide employees — particularly managers — with information to help them understand what is happening and how best to deal with it,” said Tracey Carney, the lead researcher at Wiley. 

Effective change management, she added, involves not only implementing the right tools but also preparing employees to handle the major transitions that come with it.

Bridging the gap: Wiley’s tips for AI integration
 

Wiley’s report offers three key recommendations for organisations looking to ease AI integration:

1. Define clear use cases – Provide employees with specific examples of how AI can be applied in their roles and how it adds value.

2. Enhance transparency and communication – Keep employees informed with ongoing updates about AI implementation, fostering a sense of confidence and engagement.

3. Invest in manager training – Equip managers with the skills and knowledge to lead their teams through AI transitions, ensuring smoother adoption and addressing employee concerns.

artifical intelligence Work culture

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

