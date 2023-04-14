Telecom, technology firms lock horns over 6GHz spectrum with 5G-like speed



Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm, and Vodafone Idea want the 6 GHz band to be auctioned. They argue that the band will support the commercial deployment of 5G services efficiently in addition to 5.5G and 6G in the times to come, the report said. After a tussle over the spectrum for captive private networks, telecom companies and technology firms are now fighting a fresh battle over 6GHz airwaves that facilitate 5G-like broadband speeds, The Economic Times (ET) has reported.



They want it to be allotted without auctions for WiFi services. It is important to note that WiFi technologies are usually offered on unlicensed spectrum. On the other hand, technology firms such as Amazon, Google, Meta, Qualcomm, TCS, and Intel, among others, are seeking the same band to be delicensed.



Both telecom and technology companies have been trying to convince the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) of their sides of the story. Currently, the 6GHz band is used by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) to conduct satellite operations. The 6GHz band offers immense capabilities. It can support internet speeds up to 10 Gbps. This is similar to 5G speed and up to 100 times faster than speeds offered on 4G networks.

The DoT is working to define the usage of the band and is also contemplating new frequencies that it can put on sale next that can support 5G infrastructure. The next auction is expected to happen by the end of this fiscal year.