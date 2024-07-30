Telecos eye 6G rollout with AI-driven network amid ongoing 5G deployment

6G is in the development stage, and work on the frequency spectrum is underway

Although 5G is still in the process of being deployed throughout India, telecom providers are already investigating the advancement of 6G technology. This next-generation network is expected to heavily depend on artificial intelligence (AI), with experts predicting that AI algorithms will play a central role in driving the 6G networks autonomously, according to a report in Businessline.

The report quoted Sajan Paul, managing director and country manager, India & SAARC at Juniper Network, as saying, “...New use cases are being discussed in the 5G space and several telcos are yet to roll it out; they are still building their 5G infrastructure. While two players — Airtel and Jio — have a large deployment base, others are catching up. 5G deployments are still a work in progress.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While 6G remains in the development stage, work on the frequency spectrum is underway, he said adding that this could potentially be the first instance where the spectrum extends from gigahertz into terahertz.

Paul said that standardisation is ongoing, with any commercial launches expected around 2029-30.

Bharat 6G alliance

Last month, the Ministry of Communications revealed that the Bharat 6G alliance has established strategic collaborations with Europe’s 6G IA and the 6G Flagship programme from Oulu University in Finland to advance innovations in this field.



The memorandum of understanding (MoU) is expected to facilitate connections between R&D companies, academic institutions, and research organisations in both the EU and India. It aims to synchronise research and development efforts in 6G and related technologies, foster joint research projects, pilot 6G technologies and their applications, and work together on the development of 6G technology while contributing to global standardisation initiatives.

The news report quoted Bejoy Pankajakshan, EVP, chief technology and strategy officer of US-based Mavenir, as saying that India, the US, China, and Europe are all pursuing 6G initiatives, each expecting the technology to significantly boost economic development.



“While earlier, people projected that 5G will grow the economy by trillions, 6G will have an even bigger impact. AI is also playing a big role in how the sector evolves,” Pankajakshan said.

He added that from a standardisation perspective, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which is going to build the specifications, recently published the framework for the development of standards and radio interface technologies for 6G.

He said the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), which is responsible for defining these specifications, is expected to begin its work in 2025-26. As a result, the initial specifications will likely be released in 2028-29, with services potentially launching around 2030, he said, as quoted by the report.