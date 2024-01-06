Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Testing of imported teas to intensify for compliance of FSSAI norms

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goya directed the FSSAI to step up testing

tea

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government plans to intensify testing of imported teas into India to check for compliance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) quality norms.

This decision was made during a meeting by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal with tea industry stakeholders from Assam and West Bengal in Kolkata on Saturday. The minister directed the FSSAI to step up testing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Briefing the media on the meeting, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and Tea Board Chairman, said that it was decided by consensus that there was a need to increase the level of testing. 'We will follow up with the FSSAI. Wherever testing capacity has to be increased, we will come up with a plan for that.'

He explained that concerns were raised about the quality of imported tea. 'So that’s to be tested, but it would be for domestic teas as well.'

Atul Asthana, Chairman, Indian Tea Association and Managing Director, Goodricke Group, said this was a good decision. 'Any tea coming into India should be checked as per the existing FSSAI norms applicable.'

Provisional data shows that during the period January-August 2023, tea imports stood at 14.75 million kilograms (mkg), with Nepal at 8.14 mkg, Kenya at 3.07 mkg, and Vietnam at 1.25 mkg. In January-August 2022, total imports into India were at 17.80 mkg.

Another significant decision at the meeting was regarding the auction of dust tea. Bhatia said that it was agreed by the stakeholders that 100 per cent of dust tea in the North would be sold through e-auction for three months on a trial basis, effective from April 1.

'We are hoping that it will help us in improving quality and also price realisation for the growers," Tea Board Chairman said.

Asked whether it would be extended to other grades as well, Bhatia said, 'We will evaluate the results of the trial.'

A supervisory body involving industry stakeholders will look into the dust tea auctions.

Also Read

How to brew stronger exports? Tea board and tea producers differ

Banks to revalue McLeod Russel's gardens amidst falling tea price

Imported food item for re-export doesn't need clearance, says FSSAI

Tea industry in hot water over financial stress and production woes

Tea auctioneers form association to safeguard trade rights and interests

Singapore firms to invest Rs 31,000 cr in Tamil Nadu during investors meet

France sets up an exclusive Country Pavilion at TNGIM 2024 to boost ties

Tamil Nadu govt's 3rd Global Investors Meet set to begin on January 7

E-commerce platforms can't become haven for counterfeiters: Delhi HC

'Textiles, pharma powered industrial revolution in Gujarat in past 20 yrs'


The Tea (Marketing) Control Order stipulates that 50 per cent of tea should be sold through auctions, but this is not complied with, industry representatives said.

In Assam and West Bengal, about 25 per cent of production is dust tea.
Topics : FSSAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon