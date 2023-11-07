TPDDL, IIT-Roorkee sign MoU for development of energy saving solutions

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with IIT-Roorkee to conduct research and develop solutions for optimal use of energy.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between TPDDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan and M K Singhal, Head of Department, Hydro and Renewable Energy at IIT Roorkee.

"TPDDL and IIT Roorkee signed a MoU to research and develop pioneering solutions for optimal use of energy, leading to greener and sustainable future through its Urja Arpan initiative," the company said in a statement.

The collaboration with IIT Roorkee signifies a harmonious blend of our experience and their academic brilliance, fostering a fertile ground for... pioneering research papers and inventive ideas within the realm of Urja Arpan, Srinivasan said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Delhi government.