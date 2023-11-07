Sensex (-0.03%)
TPDDL, IIT-Roorkee sign MoU for development of energy saving solutions

he collaboration with IIT Roorkee signifies a harmonious blend of our experience and their academic brilliance, Srinivasan said

clean energy, fuel, hydrogen fuel

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Delhi government

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with IIT-Roorkee to conduct research and develop solutions for optimal use of energy.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between TPDDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan and M K Singhal, Head of Department, Hydro and Renewable Energy at IIT Roorkee.
"TPDDL and IIT Roorkee signed a MoU to research and develop pioneering solutions for optimal use of energy, leading to greener and sustainable future through its Urja Arpan initiative," the company said in a statement.
The collaboration with IIT Roorkee signifies a harmonious blend of our experience and their academic brilliance, fostering a fertile ground for... pioneering research papers and inventive ideas within the realm of Urja Arpan, Srinivasan said.
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Delhi government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : energy sector energy consumption IIT Roorkee Tata Power

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

