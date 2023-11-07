Life Insurance companies reports 7.64% YoY rise in new business premiums

Life insurance companies reported a 7.64 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in new business premiums (NBP) in October 2023, supported by healthy growth in premiums of private sector insurers offsetting the contraction posted by the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Data released by the Life Insurance Council shows the life insurance industry earned premiums to the tune of Rs 26,819.01 crore in October 2023, up 7.64 per cent from the year-ago period. While private insurers’ premiums rose 24.18 per cent y-o-y to Rs 11,171.86 crore from Rs 8,996.45 crore, LIC’s premiums slipped by 1.71 per cent to Rs 15,647.15 crore from Rs 15,920.13 crore.

Among the private insurance companies, SBI Life Insurance, the largest private insurer, reported a 40.06 per cent expansion in premiums to Rs 2,753.29 crore. HDFC Life Insurance saw a 13.20 per cent y-o-y rise to Rs 2,188.04 crore.

Among the listed life insurance companies, apart from LIC and HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance posted a growth of 9.95 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1,328.76 crore while Max Life Insurance recorded a 36.09 per cent growth to Rs 728.78 crore.

In the period up to October 2023, LIC has posted a 22.71 per cent y-o-y decline in premium to Rs 108,289.77 crore from Rs 140,111.2. On the other hand, the private sector reported a 15.16 per cent rise in the time period to Rs 76,906.05 crore.

Among the private sector players, SBI Life Insurance saw a 26.30 per cent y-o-y improvement in premiums to Rs 19,011.42 crore, whereas HDFC Life Insurance witnessed an 18.27 per cent growth in premium to Rs 15,341.7 crore.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance inched up by 2.00 per cent y-o-y to Rs 8,739.05 crore while Max Life Insurance recorded a 27.87 per cent growth to Rs 5,004.1 crore.