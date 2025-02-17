Trade deficit widens to $22.99 bn in January, exports down at $36.43 bn

India's merchandise trade deficit in January stood at $22.99 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Monday.
Economists had expected the January trade deficit to be $22.35 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
Merchandise exports in January stood at $36.43 billion compared with $38.01 billion in December, while imports for the month were $59.42 billion. In December, imports were at $59.95 billion.
Services exports in January were estimated at $38.55 billion and imports at $18.22 billion against $32.66 billion and $17.50 billion, respectively, in December.
