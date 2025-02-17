Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Trade deficit widens to $22.99 bn in January, exports down at $36.43 bn

Trade deficit widens to $22.99 bn in January, exports down at $36.43 bn

Merchandise exports in January stood at $36.43 billion compared with $38.01 billion in December, while imports for the month were $59.42 billion. In December, imports were at $59.95 billion

trade deficit

Economists had expected the January trade deficit to be $22.35 billion. | Representative Image

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's merchandise trade deficit in January stood at $22.99 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Monday.

Economists had expected the January trade deficit to be $22.35 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Merchandise exports in January stood at $36.43 billion compared with $38.01 billion in December, while imports for the month were $59.42 billion. In December, imports were at $59.95 billion.

Services exports in January were estimated at $38.55 billion and imports at $18.22 billion against $32.66 billion and $17.50 billion, respectively, in December.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

flydubai busybee go first acquisition india aviation

FlyDubai eyes to start domestic airline in India by acquiring Go First

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw to launch IndiaAI portal, 10 firms to provide 14,000 GPUs

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

NRAI meets Union Minister Piyush Goyal over private labelling concerns

Premiumtechnology

CGOs take centre stage at IT services companies amid growth challenges

PremiumEgg

Egg and chicken prices fall nearly 7-10% in February on oversupply woes

Topics : India trade deficit merchandise trade trade deficit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentBengaluru metro Fare HikeUS visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon