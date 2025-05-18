Trump's plans to cut drug prices in US may impact Indian pharma landscape

Will people in India have to pay more for patented drugs? Are home-grown players with focus on specialty drugs about to face stiffer challenges in the US market? And will global pharma majors delay launching new drugs in lower cost markets or choose not to sell them at all in low middle income countries?

These questions and more are a talking point in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s plans to reduce drug prices in the world’s largest pharmaceutical market—the United States--by pegging them to the Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) pricing. If the plan is executed, it could have cascading effects