close
Sensex (0.52%)
66508.50 + 341.57
Nifty (0.57%)
19843.85 + 112.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.11%)
6039.40 + 66.15
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
40780.75 + 190.10
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44507.00 + 281.10
Heatmap

US, Korea raise concerns on India's import restrictions on laptops, PCs

The concern was flagged in the meeting of WTO's Committee on Market Access. It was chaired by Renata Crisaldo of Paraguay on October 16, in Geneva

Google, Chromebook, Google chromebook plus, chrome book plus, chromebook laptops, chromebook plus laptop

Google Chromebook Plus

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The US, China, Korea and Chinese Taipei have raised concerns on India's decision to impose import restrictions on laptops, and computers, in a meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), an official said.
The concern was flagged in the meeting of WTO's Committee on Market Access. It was chaired by Renata Crisaldo of Paraguay on October 16, in Geneva.
The US has stated that the decision will have an impact on trade of these products, including US exports to India, once they are implemented, the Geneva-based official said.
America has also said that the decision is creating uncertainty for exporters and downstream users.
On August 3, India imposed import restrictions on a host of IT hardware products as laptops, personal computers (including tablet computers), micro computers, large or mainframe computers, and certain data processing machines with a view to boost domestic manufacturing and cut imports from countries like China.
The regime would come into effect from November 1.
However, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal last week said that India will not impose licensing requirement on imports but will only monitor their inbound shipments.
The official said that Korea stressed that the proposed measures by India seem inconsistent with WTO rules and could consequently create unnecessary trade barriers.
Seoul requested India to reconsider the implementation of these measures and provide detailed clarifications and information on this issue, including the timeline of its implementation.
India imports about USD 7-8 billion worth of these goods every year.
The country has imported personal computers, including laptops, worth USD 5.33 billion in 2022-23, as against USD 7.37 billion in 2021-22.

Also Read

Laptop import curbs lift EMS stocks but analysts warn of jumping the gun

HP launches AMD processors-powered Omen 16 and Victus 16 gaming laptops

New lightweight gaming laptop, Aspire 5 by Acer enters Indian market

Dixon Tech, Optiemus, HCL Info rally 8-9% on laptops, tablets import curbs

Import curbs on laptops will boost local manufacturing: Industry players

Rs 10 trn investment, over 300 MoUs on cards during Maritime Summit

Download speeds on mobiles catch up with fixed broadband shows Ookla index

License fee by telecoms to be treated as capex not revenue expenditure: SC

Centre mulls stock limit on sugar if full disclosure doesn't come by Oct 17

Petrol, diesel sales fall in first half of Oct ahead of festive season

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States South Korea Laptops US laptop ban India imports import tariffs

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveSame-Sex Marriage VerdictGold-Silver PriceVivo V29 Pro reviewApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon