HP launches AMD processors-powered Omen 16 and Victus 16 gaming laptops

The HP Omen 16 and Victus 16 feature OMEN Gaming Hub, which is a gaming-focused utility tool with options such as performance mode and network booster

HP OMEN 16, HP Victus 16, HP gaming laptop

The Omen 16 gaming laptop features AMD Ryzen 9-7940HS processor, paired with a dedicated 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 11:33 AM IST
American PC maker HP on September 18 launched in India the Omen 16 and Victus 16 gaming laptops. Powered by AMD Ryzen-series processors, the laptops are offered with discrete graphics processing units (GPU) from NVIDIA – Omen 16 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 and Victus 16 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. HP said the gaming laptops feature OMEN Tempest Cooling system for better cooling performance while playing heavy games on the device.

Omen 16: Specifications and pricing

The Omen 16 gaming laptop features AMD Ryzen 9-7940HS processor, paired with a dedicated 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. The laptop is offered with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB NVMe Gen4 SSD. It sports a 16.1-inch QHD resolution display with support of up to 240Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 300 nits.

The gaming laptop features a full-sized 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard and dual speaker system by Bang & Olufsen. It gets 2 x USB type-C ports, 2 x USB type-A ports, a headphone/microphone combo jack and 1 x HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop is powered by an 83Wh battery with support for fast charge.

The Omen 16 gaming laptop is priced at Rs 114,999 onwards. The laptop comes with a one-month complimentary subscription of Xbox Game Pass.

Victus 16: Specifications and pricing

The Victus 16 laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS processor, paired with a dedicated 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. The laptop is offered with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB NVMe Gen4 SSD for storage.

The Victus 16 sports a 16.1-inch display of 1920x1080 resolution and up to 144 Hz refresh rate. The laptop features a full-sized keyboard with a single zone RGB backlight setup. It gets the same dual speaker system by Bang & Olufsen as the OMEN 16. It gets a single USB-C port while featuring three USB-A ports. Similar to the OMEN 16, the Victus 16 gets an HDMI 2.1 port and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

The Victus 16 is priced at Rs 86,999 onwards. It also comes with a one-month complimentary Xbox Game Pass subscription.
First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

