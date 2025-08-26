Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Gameskraft suspends Rummy Culture, will not challenge India's RMG ban

Gameskraft suspends Rummy Culture, will not challenge India's RMG ban

Gameskraft, operator of Rummy Culture, has suspended all RMG services and said it will not legally challenge the new gaming ban while ensuring user withdrawals remain available

The company joins a list of other online money gaming firms that have suspended RMG offerings in compliance with the law.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Gaming firm Gameskraft said it will not challenge the government’s recent ban on real money games (RMG) including rummy, poker, and fantasy sports.
 
The company, known for its RMG offering Rummy Culture, suspended all forms of online money gaming on its platform.
 
“As a responsible and law-abiding corporate entity, Gameskraft has no intention of pursuing any legal challenge to the legislation. We fully respect the legislative process and remain committed to operating within the framework of the law,” the company said in a statement.
 
It added that it plans to explore new opportunities in India’s digital gaming economy.
   
“Our cross-functional teams are actively exploring new opportunities and future-ready solutions that align with the evolving legal landscape to unlock the full potential of India’s digital gaming economy,” a company spokesperson said.

Gameskraft said customer funds on its platforms were safe, with the company working with its payment service providers to put in place a withdrawal process for users.
 
“In light of the recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, Gameskraft has stopped all ‘Gameplay’ and ‘Add Cash’ services across its Rummy platforms as of 21 August 2025, ahead of the Bill’s official notification. The withdrawal services continue to remain available in accordance with platform policies,” it stated. 
 
According to Tracxn data, Gameskraft has raised around $242,000 in funding.
 
Players such as WinZO, Dream11, Zupee, Probo, Nazara Technologies, Head Digital Works, and Mobile Premier League (MPL) have suspended all forms of RMG on their platforms.
 
Nazara had invested Rs 805 crore towards equity shares in PokerBaazi parent Moonshine Technology through a combination of cash and stock in 2024. It holds compulsory convertible shares worth Rs 255 crore.
 
Similarly, WinZO said it was “responsibly withdrawing” its RMG offerings in compliance with the new law. The firm claims to have a base of 250 million users.
 
Head Digital Works said its games such as A23 Rummy, A23 Poker, and Adda52 Poker were shut down. It added that player deposits can be withdrawn according to company policies. In February, the firm had announced plans to acquire Deltatech Gaming, the company behind the online poker platform Adda52, for Rs 491 crore.
 
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, bans all forms of RMG and their advertisements in India. It prescribes jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to Rs 1 crore for anyone offering RMG in the country and prohibits banks from working with companies providing such services.

