Venezuela turmoil: Indian IT firms remain unaffected in Latin America

Some of these companies, such as Infosys and Wipro, do not even operate there. While Infosys does not have a presence, Wipro’s Venezuelan unit was liquidated many years ago. For India’s largest IT services player, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Latin America is a big focus, but it has no major exposure to Venezuela.

“There is no material impact from the situation in Venezuela, as Indian IT services companies do not have offices or delivery centres in the country and do not generate revenues from this market,” said Gaurav Vasu, chief executive officer and founder, UnearthInsights.

As such, any impact is minimised, very similar to the situation when the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine four years ago. Even then, there was less concern because the companies had very little presence in Russia and had no problem winding up whatever operations they had there.

Latin America is still a small revenue contributor for the IT firms. For TCS, the geography contributed 1.9 per cent, or almost $600 million, to the topline during the last financial year and grew at six per cent in constant currency. Infosys does not break up its revenue from Latin America, while Wipro clubs its revenue under Americas 1.

“As a result, the current developments do not affect operations, client delivery or financial performance. More broadly, this does not change the overall demand sentiment for the IT services industry, which continues to be driven by global macro conditions, client budgets and technology priorities rather than events in markets with no operational or revenue exposure,” added Vasu.

Most of the revenue from the region is obtained through Mexico, Brazil and Chile, where these companies have near-shore centres to serve their customers in North America, the biggest market.