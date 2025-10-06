Monday, October 06, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CCI calls for self-audit of AI systems to ensure responsible autonomy

CCI calls for self-audit of AI systems to ensure responsible autonomy

The CCI's market study on AI urges companies to self-audit algorithms to prevent anti-competitive behaviour while promoting innovation and fair market practices

Competition Commission of India

The Commission noted that its co-regulatory, innovation-friendly model aligns with India’s ambition to become a global AI powerhouse that champions both competitive integrity and technological progress. | File Image

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), in its latest market study on Artificial Intelligence (AI), has called for responsible autonomy while urging enterprises to include self-audit of AI systems to address potential competition concerns.
 
The report, released on Monday, said, “With the existing and emerging instruments, India seeks to effectively regulate AI-driven harms while encouraging accountability and fairness in digital marketplaces.”
 
It stated that India’s approach aims to strike “a delicate yet critical balance by curbing market distortions and ensuring a level playing field for all technology players, while fostering innovation, digital entrepreneurship, and widespread technology diffusion.”
 
The Commission noted that its co-regulatory, innovation-friendly model aligns with India’s ambition to become a global AI powerhouse that champions both competitive integrity and technological progress.
   
AI adoption reshaping business frameworks

Also Read

artificial intelligence, AI

CCI suggests companies to perform self-audits of AI-based systems

cci

Jindal Power gets CCI nod to acquire debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates

WhatsApp

NCLAT keeps order reserved in WhatsApp, Meta challenge to CCI penalty

cci

Parliamentary panel seeks MCA report on CCI's role in digital landscape

WhatsApp

Let consumer decide on data sharing with intermediaries: CCI to NCLAT

 
The report, conducted through the Management Development Institute Society, studied AI applications in industries including retail, e-commerce, logistics and delivery, banking and financial services, and healthcare to assess how technology adoption is reshaping traditional business paradigms and operational frameworks.
 
The CCI study underscored the importance of AI adoption by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), noting that it would help not only optimise resource allocation and streamline business operations but also level the playing field.
 
Highlighting how a lack of transparency in AI can distort competition, the CCI report said that major firms may leverage control over data, infrastructure, and proprietary models to entrench their market position, raising barriers to entry.
 
“In user sectors, the widespread deployment of opaque AI systems may raise the risk of algorithmic collusion, where pricing or strategic decisions may converge without explicit coordination, undermining fair competition,” the study said.
 
A survey of startups conducted as part of the study identified collusion, price discrimination, predatory pricing, limited choice, and low transparency as the main concerns surrounding AI adoption.
 
“Unlike traditional collusion, AI can facilitate collusion without direct human coordination, as self-learning algorithms may independently adopt cooperative pricing strategies that maximise profits,” the report stated.
 
However, while there are competition concerns, the CCI acknowledged AI’s pro-competitive effects, such as enhanced productivity, improved customer engagement, and reduced costs.
 
Six-step self-audit framework for AI compliance
 
The CCI said that to prevent AI-driven anti-competitive practices, it would strengthen its technical capabilities and infrastructure, set up a think tank to develop expertise on digital markets—particularly AI—and organise a conference on “AI and Regulatory Issues” with stakeholders. It will also conduct advocacy workshops on “AI and Competition Compliance.”
 

The Commission prescribed a six-step self-audit framework for enterprises, including:

 
  • Setting up a system to evaluate each AI model against competition risk factors
  • Establishing clear responsibilities for competition compliance
  • Ensuring senior management involvement in high-risk AI deployments
  • Conducting periodic reviews and reporting
  • Maintaining documentation of decision-making processes
  • Implementing approval mechanisms for AI systems with potential competition impacts
 

More From This Section

Eli Lily, Eli Lilly & Co., Eli Lily drugs

Eli Lilly to invest $1 billion to boost contract development in Indiapremium

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

Commercial real estate resilient in 2025 as housing sales slow down

BMW Industries

Uttar Pradesh govt shifts focus to smaller towns in industrial pushpremium

nuclear power

India's first private sector nuclear tender plagued by cost, funding issuespremium

Navi Mumbai Airport

Adani Group to invest ₹30,000 cr more in Navi Mumbai airport expansion

Topics : Artificial intelligence CCI Competition Commission of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon