What is co-living and how major players in India are rapidly scaling up

India’s urban rental housing is undergoing a shift, with co-living emerging as a popular alternative to traditional PG accommodations. Furnished, flexible, and community-driven, co-living is rapidly gaining appeal among the young population.
What exactly is co-living?
Co-living refers to renting a private room or studio in a fully furnished, shared property while accessing common areas like kitchens, lounges, or coworking zones.
Unlike PGs, co-living spaces offer
- All-inclusive services, Wi-Fi, housekeeping, security, laundry, and curated social events
- Gaming zones, fitness areas, and dedicated recreational spaces
Who is choosing co-living, and why?
- Popular among students, young professionals, and digital nomads aged 18–35.
- Tenants who prefer centrally located housing that is affordable and move-in ready, without the hassle of furnishing or long-term commitments.
- Demand is surging in metro cities, driven by Gen Z and millennial renters who value flexibility, safety, and access to premium amenities.
- Flexible lease durations and low upfront costs add to the appeal.
What are the major players doing now?
- Leading operators are Stanza Living, Zolo Stays, Colive, HelloWorld, Nestaway, Settl, Coho, Covie, Yello Living, and Olive Living.
- These firms are expanding in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.
- Colive, based in Bengaluru, currently operates 15,000 beds and plans to scale up to over 7,000 by year-end.
- Nestaway and HelloWorld, offering student housing and co-living, run 1,000 beds collectively and plan to double capacity within two years.
- Most co-living providers report 85–90 per cent occupancy, with monthly rents ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹35,000, depending on whether accommodation is private or shared.
