Wind energy industry seeks better grid use, faster PPAs from SECI

In a meeting with Akash Tripathi, managing director, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the nodal agency for bidding and awarding renewable energy projects, Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) called for exploration of pathways for accelerating wind energy deployment.

"The meeting acknowledged the need to address execution bottlenecks such as delays in PPAs, with industry stakeholders committing to work closely with SECI to identify and resolve underlying challenges," the industry body said.

The industry also highlighted the importance of integrated planning frameworks that align project development timelines with allocation processes, given the gestation requirements of wind projects.

For strengthening grid readiness, enhancing substation access and ensuring adequate evacuation infrastructure in wind-rich regions are essential, it said. Resource adequacy planning and load-side analysis were also emphasised as measures to better align renewable capacity addition with evolving demand patterns.

SECI shared plans to scale up upcoming bidding opportunities. Aditya Pyasi, CEO, IWTMA, said, “Our discussions with SECI reflect a shared intent to utilise the transmission network efficiently and bring down the actual cost of power to consumers. Continued collaboration between industry and policymakers will be key to unlocking the full potential of wind energy in India.”

Last month, IWTMA, in a letter to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, said that wind energy projects of up to 40 gigawatts capacity to be commissioned by 2030 are facing risks due to grid construction delays.

It had said that in many instances where Central Transmission Utility substations are located in high wind-potential zones, connectivity has been allocated to solar projects, limiting the ability of wind projects to access the most suitable resource-rich locations.

Its analysis found that sub-optimal grid allocation in such zones could place about 13–14 GW of wind potential at risk. Land acquisition and right-of-way constraints were also mentioned as the most significant barriers to timely wind project development.