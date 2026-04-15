Workers' salaries in UP, Haryana still below the national wage line

A report by Ashoka University’s Centre for Economic Data and Analysis, published in July 2024 and titled How Much Do India’s Factory Workers Earn On Average? highlights stagnation in real wages, particularly in the formal manufacturing sector. It observes that real wages of industrial workers have seen little growth over the past two decades and points to a widening gap between workers’ and supervisors’ pay since the 2000s. “As such, the wage gap between the two categories of workers has been widening over the years,” the report said.