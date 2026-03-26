WTO MC14: US pushes for permanent e-commerce moratorium; India resists

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday called for a careful review of the moratorium on customs duty on e-commerce, amid lack of common understanding among the World Trade Organisation (WTO) member nations on its scope and the ‘potentially significant implications’.

“In the absence of a common understanding among members on the scope of the moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions and given its potentially significant implications, the continued extension of this moratorium warrants careful reconsideration,” Goyal said in a statement at the day one of the four-day 14th WTO ministerial conference (MC) at Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The minister further said that the past mandates of WTO ministerial conferences should be delivered on ‘priority’. For the Global South, a permanent solution on Public Stockholding for food security purposes, special safeguard mechanisms and cotton are long-pending mandated issues that need to be delivered ‘on priority’.

India is committed to negotiating a comprehensive Fisheries Subsidies Agreement that balances current and future fishing needs, protects the livelihoods of poor fishers, with appropriate and effective special and differential treatment.

A dysfunctional dispute settlement system has deprived members from effective redressal. We must restore the automatic and binding dispute settlement system. The incorporation of plurilateral outcomes into the WTO framework should be based on consensus and not impair existing rights of non-parties or cast additional obligations on them,” Goyal said.

India’s position on the matter related to e-commerce is in contrast to the United States’ (US) stance as it urged WTO member nations to make the e-commerce duty moratorium permanent.

“I want to be clear: the United States is not interested in another temporary extension of the moratorium. It would not provide our businesses the certainty needed for their operations. It would also further weaken the WTO’s standing,” the US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer said in a video message.

Greer called upon member nations to ‘seize the opportunity’ to make the e-commerce duty moratorium permanent — calling this a legacy-making issue for Cameroon as host and for the WTO. “The United States has made this a priority in our bilateral negotiations over the past year and has made incredible progress. The WTO should capitalize on that,” Greer said.

Under a WTO moratorium, countries do not impose customs duties on cross-border e-commerce transactions and had decided to review the extension of the moratorium by consensus. For close to three decades, WTO member nations have periodically agreed to extend the moratorium and have been divided on the issue.

Most developed countries, including the US, want the moratorium to be permanent.

Developing countries, such as India, have been battling for policy space to impose customs duties on electronic transmissions, holding that the moratorium has adversely impacted its revenue collections. During the 13th WTO ministerial conference in 2024, nations agreed to maintain the current practice of not imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions until the next ministerial conference.