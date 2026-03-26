Over 68,000 Indian startups headquartered beyond major hubs: Tracxn

India's startup boom is no longer confined to its biggest cities, with more than 68,000 ventures headquartered beyond established hubs. A report by market intelligence platform Tracxn showed that startups are mushrooming beyond key hubs, including Bengaluru, Delhi–Gurugram–Noida, Mumbai–Navi Mumbai–Thane, Hyderabad–Secunderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

According to the report, titled ‘Startup Growth Beyond India’s Key Startup Hubs: An Ecosystem Snapshot,’ cities such as Jaipur, Surat, Indore, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Lucknow account for a disproportionate share of venture creation, indicating that ecosystem growth is being driven by the deepening of a few regional nodes rather than widespread diffusion across all urban markets.

Notably, sectoral activity in these ecosystems remains largely demand-led, with strong representation in edtech, internet-first media, fashion-tech, and online grocery platforms. “These sectors align closely with regional consumption patterns, industrial strengths, and relatively lower capital intensity compared with enterprise software and deep-technology ventures that typically dominate larger startup hubs,” the report added.

In these regions, funding participation has also matured over the past decade. Between 2016 and 2025, startups beyond the key hubs recorded nearly 2,200 funding rounds and attracted approximately $3.2 billion in investment. Over time, the report said, median round sizes have increased significantly, signalling a transition towards conviction-led investment strategies.

A look at stage-wise trends shows that seed funding expanded from $27 million in 2016 to $167 million in 2025. However, progression into scale capital remains uneven. Early-stage funding, while structurally higher than pre-2020 levels, moderated from a peak of $188 million in 2023 to $148 million in 2025. Late-stage deployments remain particularly episodic and concentrated. Late-stage funding surged to $564 million in 2022, driven by a small number of large rounds, before declining sharply to $34 million in 2023 and recovering to $204 million in 2025.

The unicorn creation and exit activity further illustrate the selective nature of ecosystem maturity beyond major hubs. As of early 2026, only two startups headquartered outside the primary clusters, CarDekho and Molbio Diagnostics, have achieved unicorn status.