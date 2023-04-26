You may soon have to pay more for soaps, detergents, shampoos. Here's why



These duties will have a major cost impact on producers and users of sodium laureth sulfate (SLS), who manufacture detergents, shampoos and other hygiene-related products, The Economic Times (ET) reported. Your cleaning costs may go up soon if the Centre goes ahead with a proposal to impose antidumping and countervailing duties on saturated fatty alcohol (SFA). SFA is a key ingredient for making soaps, detergents and shampoos.



The proposed duty ranges between 3 per cent to 30 per cent of the CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value of the consignment.

The Indian Surfactant Group (ISG) had urged the finance minister not to apply the new tariff structure, according to the ET report. The proposed duty ranges between 3 per cent to 30 per cent of the CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value of the consignment.



The letter also said that this move would increase imports of downstream products like SLS and finished goods such as shampoos, leading to loss of business and employment. According to the report, the convenor of the ISG, Manoj Jha, wrote a letter to the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying the proposed duties would make the industry uncompetitive. He further pointed out that this move will also impact the profitability of the companies, which may lead to subsequent job cuts and downsizing in operations.

Also Read After WHO's warning on cancer link, a look at how India consumes alcohol Alcohol sales in India rose to a four-year high in 2022, says report Fear and anxiety rampant at Twitter India as Musk starts downsizing No amount of alcohol 'safe', even low consumption hikes cancer risk: WHO What does economic research tell us about festival gifting and alcohol? 'Very, very comfortable': Anil Agrawal on Vedanta being over-leveraged Govt asks BSNL and MTNL to identify low-value assets for monetisation Indian Tea Association makes fresh appeal for floor price for tea Higher raw material costs to hit alcohol firms in fourth quarter I&B ministry may begin independent review of C-band allocation plans



The DGTR initiated a probe on a complaint by a domestic firm VVF India Ltd alleging that producers and exporters of these chemicals from these three countries got subsidies at various levels. In February, the commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), suggested the imposition of the definitive countervailing duty on imports of SFA to offset subsidisation by Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand in order to protect domestic players.