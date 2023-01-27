JUST IN
LIVE: Nitish Kumar asks parliamentary board chairman Kushwaha to quit JD(U)
Top Headlines: Govt payout under PLI, India-made 4G, 5G tech stacks & more
Forces like PFI not comfortable with 'New India': Tamil Nadu Governor
BBC series screening: Left students stage protest at JNU against ABVP
TMS Ep356: Google unbundling, Indian start-ups, PSU, capex stocks, BharOS
Classes to remain suspended at Jamia Millia Islamia today: Varsity order
PM Narendra Modi to address annual NCC rally in Delhi on January 28
US 'closely monitoring' India-China border situation: State Department
India important partner of choice for US, says Biden administration
PM Modi has made women-led development one of main agendas: Smriti Irani
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
LIVE: Nitish Kumar asks parliamentary board chairman Kushwaha to quit JD(U)
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Alcohol sales in India rose to a four-year high in 2022, says report

The rise was the sharpest in premium products with their portfolio now accounting for a fifth of all the whisky sold in India

Topics
alcohol | Delhi | Whisky

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

alcohol, wine, liquor
Representative Image

The sale of alcohol touched a four-year high in 2022 rising 12 per cent to 388 million cases as compared to 2021, a report in the Economic Times (ET) said. The demand in all major segments like rum, gin, vodka, whisky and brandy increased.

"In India, there has never been an issue from a demand point of view but it has suffered in the past due to either supply issues, change in taxation or route-to-market models. In 2022, we did not see any major supply side disruptions which helped sales momentum," Vinod Giri, president, of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies, told ET.

The rise was the sharpest in premium products with their portfolio now accounting for a fifth of all the whisky sold in India.

"Consumers are experimenting and even white spirits are growing strong. We see the premiumisation story and growth as quite robust and are confident that the fundamental growth trend will continue. Even in pessimistic markets like the UK, we are not seeing a slowdown in alcohol sales and premiumisation," Hina Nagarajan, managing director at United Spirits, was quoted in the report as saying.

This has led to even the domestic brand launching costlier products.

The sales of whisky and rum rose 11 per cent each in 2022. For rum and vodka, the sales rose by 18 and 25 per cent, respectively. Gin sales rose 65 per cent, the report added.

The in-home consumption of alcohol rose during the pandemic in India. However, since the lockdown restrictions have been lifted, the sales have risen to pre-pandemic levels in bars and restaurants.

Moreover, according to Hindustan Times (HT), 350 new liquor stores have been opened in New Delhi since September 1, when the 2020-21 excise policy came into force. The target was to open 700 stores. At present, the city has 566 liquor stores. According to the excise department, Delhi sees the sale of 1.2-1.3 million bottles every day.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on alcohol

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 09:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU