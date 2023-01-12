After WHO's warning on cancer link, a look at how India consumes alcohol

In a recent statement, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that there is no "safe limit" to consumption, and even a small amount may increase the risk of . The International Agency for Research on has classified alcohol, along with asbestos, radiation and tobacco, as a high-risk Group 1 carcinogen, contributing to worldwide.

In 2020, was responsible for 740,000 cancer cases worldwide. On the other hand, the consumption of has gone up in India for both men and women in the last three decades.

According to a study published by the medical journal Lancet last year, alcohol consumption has risen the highest in men in the age group of 40-64 years. Since 1990, this group's consumption has gone up by 5.63 per cent. It is followed by the 15-39 age group, where consumption rose 5.24 per cent during the same period.

It is estimated that 79.9 million men consume alcohol in India.

In women, consumption has risen by 0.15 per cent in the age group of 40-64 years. It was followed by a 0.08 per cent rise in the age group 15-39 years. Around 5.39 million women in India drink alcohol, the report added.

The National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) revealed that the consumption of alcohol is higher in rural India compared to urban areas. 18.7 per cent of men consume alcohol. In urban India, 16.5 per cent of males and in rural parts of the country, 19.9 per cent consumed alcohol.

Among women, 1.6 per cent in rural and 0.6 per cent in urban India consume it.

Among all the states, Arunachal Pradesh had the highest proportion (52 per cent) of the population drink alcohol. It was followed by 43.4 per cent in Telangana and 39.9 per cent in Sikkim.

On the other hand, Lakshadweep (0.4 per cent), Gujarat (5.8 per cent), and Rajasthan (11 per cent) were the lowest consumers of alcohol.

Moreover, alcohol consumption is more common among the Scheduled Tribes than among other castes. It is true for both women (6 per cent) and men (33 per cent).

Among religious groups, the proportion of men drink alcohol is higher among those belonging to "other religions" (47 per cent). Among other religious groups, the proportion of those drinking alcohol was 20 per cent in Hindus, 5 per cent in Muslims, 28 per cent in Christians, 23.5 per cent in Sikhs, 24.5 per cent in Buddhists/Neo-Buddhists and 5.9 per cent in Jains.



