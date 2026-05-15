Young Indians to benefit from easing of Dubai's visa-linked property rules

Areas like Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), International City, and Arjan are likely to see the most traction, market watchers said, with the move deepening market participation beyond the premium segment at a time when geopolitical headwinds have created a short-term pause in activity.

The move could particularly benefit the large number of Indian tech and finance professionals who currently rent in Dubai.

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) earlier this month removed the 750,000-dirham threshold for solo buyers for investor visa and real estate services, while setting a 400,000-Emirati-dirham floor price per person for joint buyers.

“Previously, someone looking at a 450,000-dirham studio in JVC was excluded from the visa programme. Now, that exact property gets them a two-year residency,” said Ritu Kant Ojha, Dubai-based real estate strategist and chief executive officer (CEO), Proact Luxury Real Estate.

Abhinav Joshi, head of research for India and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) at realty consultancy firm CBRE, added that the move is likely to attract first-time international investors, mid-income professionals, and younger Indian investors.

“They felt excluded from the property visa system before. Now, they can buy a basic studio, get a residency visa independent of their employer, and own an appreciating asset,” said Ojha. Property ownership remains unaffected by the expiry of the visa.

Indians are among the top foreign buyers in Dubai, making up 22 per cent of residential deals in 2025. “They stand to benefit most from this move with rental yields of 6 to 9 per cent,” said another Dubai-based property consultant.

The scheme is likely to be taken up in large numbers by Indian professionals already working in the UAE who have found themselves priced out of the property market.

The move comes at a time when the Dubai market has been facing geopolitical jitters due to the West Asia conflict. Beginning February 28, the conflict has dented Dubai’s luxury market momentum, sparking what some sector experts called a “temporary sentiment shock” marked by slower bookings and selective buying from high net-worth individuals (HNIs).

While there has been no mass exit from trophy assets such as Palm Jumeirah, there have been a few discounted resales, attributed to liquidity strains rather than nervousness about flying into a conflict zone. Iranian drones attacked Dubai airport in the early part of the conflict.

“The market cooled off in March and April, but it is not crashing. Off-plan flipping (buying from a developer and selling before completion) is where we see the biggest dip,” Ojha said.

He added that while retail speculators relying heavily on payment plans stepped back when regional tensions made headlines, cash-driven premium investments still remain stable.

Market experts expect Indian interest in Dubai to remain strong due to its global connectivity, rental yield, tax efficiency, residency options, and dollar-linked diversification.

“I expect Dubai to come back in full play over the next 12-to-18 months, with stronger investor confidence and healthy returns becoming visible by early 2027, especially in well-located, quality assets backed by credible developers,” said Sam Chopra, president and country head at eXp Realty India.

Other emirates are also likely to follow suit by introducing changes to their realty-linked visa rules in order to stay competitive.

“When Dubai lowers the barrier, other emirates like Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah will likely have to adjust their own real estate visa rules to stay competitive and attract foreign capital,” Ojha said.

However, as a safeguard to prevent people from misusing the system, restrictions remain for joint property owners, with floor prices capped at a minimum of 400,000 Emirati dirhams per co-owner.

“The retention of a per-investor floor for joint property owners may be a deliberate regulatory safeguard against visa-pooling, where multiple investors attempt to gain residency through a single low-value asset by co-owning it,” Joshi said.