Home / Lifestyle / Explained: What is Oropouche virus? Know the symptoms, origin and more

Oropouche Virus was first identified in 1955 in a 24-year-old forest worker on Trinidad's island. The virus is named after a nearby village and wetlands

Dengue, Mosquito

(Photo: Reuters)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 3:40 PM IST
According to federal health officials, over 20 people returning to the US from Cuba have been infected with a virus called Oropouche virus transmitted by bugs in recent months. 

Although no deaths were reported and there is no evidence that the virus is spreading in the United States, the officials warned doctors to check all the travellers coming from Cuba and South America.
What is the Oropouche virus?

Oropouche, a virus that is native to forested tropical areas, was first identified in 1955 in a 24-year-old forest worker on the island of Trinidad. The virus is named after a nearby village and wetlands. 

This virus is also called Sloth fever. The scientists first investigating the virus found it in a three-toed sloth and believed that they were the ones responsible for its spread between insects and animals.

Sloth fever symptoms

Sloth fever resembles other mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue or chikungunya fever, making its identification more challenging. According to the New York State Health Department, some of its symptoms include: 

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and pains
  • Joint stiffness 

According to the CDC, other symptoms can include:

  • Sensitivity to light
  • Dizziness
  • Pain behind the eyes
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Rash

Symptoms generally last less than a week and can reoccur after a few days or even weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most of the Oropouche-infected people recovered within a few days to one month. One in 20 patients develops serious diseases like meningitis (membrane inflammation that surrounds the brain and spinal cord), encephalitis or bleeding.

Sloth fever treatment and prevention

CDC also states that currently there is no vaccine to treat Oropouche and the only prevention technique is to avoid bug bites. 

You can do this by using insect repellant, using window and door screens and using a fan outdoors to keep bugs away, the CDC recommends.

Apart from this, the pregnant people have also been advised to avoid travelling to areas of infection including Brazil and Cuba. 

How many cases have there been?

The virus is identified as the cause of large outbreaks in the Amazon region where it used to exist along with some new areas in South America and the Caribbean. Around 8000 local cases are being reported in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba and Peru.

However, some travellers were diagnosed with the virus in the United States and Europe. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms 21 cases; 20 in Florida and one in New York. All the cases had been in Cuba. European health officials said that they found 19 cases all among travellers. 

How is Sloth fever transmitted?

Primarily this viral disease, Oropouche, is transmitted through the bite of infected midges and mosquitoes. The virus is transmitted in forested areas between mosquitoes and non-humans like birds, sloths and rodents. Visiting these areas can result in people bringing the virus to urban environments. 

Why is Oropouche called sloth virus or sloth fever?

Oropouche is also known as 'sloth virus' or 'sloth fever' and it is found in areas where sloth is present. Scientists believe that the virus has a reservoir in pale-throated sloths, and non-human primates and some birds play a key role in transmitting the disease through the midges or mosquito bites.

What we don't know?

Oroopouche is not a new virus, it has been here for decades but we didn't know much about it. Lancet medical journal called it a 'mysterious threat' earlier this month. Scientists also do not have any idea about the current outbreak. It is an RNA virus and its genome is made up of multiple segments. 

Stephen Graham, virology professor at the University of Cambridge, explained the virus of Oropouche is “capable of rapid mutation”, and prone to mixing and matching different segments—a process akin to shuffling two decks of cards known as “reassortment”—if “you are unlucky enough to be infected with two different strains.” 

Are there other concerns?

Officials in Brazil are investigating reports that infection might pass from a pregnant woman to a foetus, drawing similarities to what we saw during the Zika virus outbreak nearly a decade ago. 

The CDS advises pregnant women to avoid travelling to Cuba and suggests all travellers take steps to prevent bug bites by using insect repellents and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

