Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, Time, Rituals and Importance

Sankashti Chaturthi is a highly sacred day for Lord Ganesha devotees. It occurs on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha each month, and each Sankashti Chaturthi has its name and significance. When a devotee observes the Sankashti Chaturthi fast with a sincere heart, it is believed that all of their wishes are granted. On this day, Chandra Dev is also worshipped alongside Lord Ganesha. After paying respect to the moon, the fast is considered to be over. Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date and Time • Chaturthi Tithi commences: 07:30 AM, July 24, 2024

• Chaturthi Tithi concludes- 04:39 AM, July 25, 2024

• Moon Rise on Sankashti day - 08:57 PM.

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi: History

Hindu mythology is where the tradition of Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi comes from. Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is worshipped as the god of wisdom and remover of obstacles. Ganesha is said to have been brought into existence by Goddess Parvati from the turmeric paste she used to bathe in. A fight broke out when Lord Shiva did not recognize Ganesha, and as a sign of his unique divine presence, Ganesha's head was changed to that of an elephant.

The act of celebrating Sankashti Chaturthi has been going on for ages as a way to respect lord Ganesha and look for his help from above in conquering challenges. In Hinduism, the month of Ashadha is regarded as a time of spiritual significance, making this day especially significant.

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi: Importance

Hindus place a great deal of religious significance on Sankashti Chaturthi. The name "Sankashti," which is dedicated to paying respect to Lord Ganesha, refers to overcoming difficulties. Devotees observe a fast on this day to beat inconveniences and issues, particularly in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. In the belief that Lord Ganpati will grant their wishes if they fast with devotion and pure intentions, many Ganpati devotees fast from dawn to dusk.

Lord Ganesha, known as Pratham Pujya, or the first worshipped God, is necessary for any puja custom. If you don't first worship him, activities and rituals might be difficult. Invoking Ganpati Ji's name before beginning any task, on the other hand, guarantees positive outcomes.

In addition, it is believed that married couples without children should worship Ganesh Ji because he is reputed to grant the deepest desires of his devotees.

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi: Mantra

1. Om Gan Ganpataye Namah..!!

2. Om Shree Ganeshaye Namah..!!

3. Om Vakratunda Mahakaye Suryakoti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kurumaye Dev Sarva Kareyshu Sarvada..!!