National Handloom Day 2024: 5 Timeless Indian Saree types for your wardrobe

On August 7, India celebrates National Handloom Day to honour handloom weavers and highlight the country's extensive handloom industry. Indian handicrafts date back centuries and are as diverse as our nation's dialects and cuisine. Every district has a rich weaving heritage that keeps on flourishing with old weaving strategies and techniques. The well-known Indian traditional garment is the saree, which has been worn by people since ancient times. Sarees hold a tremendous amount of sentimental value in South Asian culture. They can serve as a prized family heirloom or be worn to commemorate special occasions. National Handloom Day 2024: 5 Timeless and Trending Indian sarees • Chikankari Sarees An artisanal Chikankari is unmatched in its elegance and beauty, and it is favoured by the Nawabs of Lucknow. On fabrics like chiffons and georgettes, the dense hand embroidery that looks like embossing gives it the appearance of a luxurious net. With embellishments going from Mukeish work to fastidiously woven paisleys to light and airy weaving, Chikankari offers the ideal mix of maximalism and minimalism. • Mysore Silk Saree

This opulent saree, which was originally only worn by royalty but was later made available to first high-ranking individuals, is now worn by everyone. Due to its enduring refinement and exceptional craftsmanship, as well as its minimal maintenance requirement, the Mysore saree's popularity and allure have not diminished despite the influx of various saree styles on the market.

The use of pure gold and silver threads not only makes the fabric look better, but they also help it last longer, so the colour stays bright for a long time.



• Kanjivaram Silk Saree

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Kanjivaram sarees are the result of master craftsmanship, exhibiting the fastidious work of gifted craftsmen. High-quality pure mulberry silk, renowned for its lustrous appearance, is used to make these opulent garments.

The elaborate ornamentation on Kanjivaram sarees truly sets them apart. The intricate motifs and patterns are woven directly into the fabric. This is done with genuine zari threads made of gold or silver, which makes the saree look very regal.

• Chanderi Saree

Beginning from Madhya Pradesh, Chanderi sarees embody India's rich textile legacy, exhibiting perfect craftsmanship and fragile charm. The hand-woven designs, shimmering texture, and intricate motifs of these sarees, all meticulously crafted by skilled artisans, captivate their audience. The mere mention of Chanderi sarees refers to images of regal splendor and a noble past.

• Banarasi Silks

The Banarasi is a prized heirloom that is both a sign of unparalleled craftsmanship and a symbol of luxury. Varanasi, also called Banaras, has had a mixture of domestic and global impacts because of its set of experiences as an ancient trade route and trending tourist destination.

Thus the design vocabulary of Banaras is perfectly assorted reflecting Mughal, Persian, Hindu, and other Asian influences. A contemporary Banarasi saree is a multicultural embroidery of legacy.