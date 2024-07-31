World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Know history, significance, theme and more

Lung cancer is the most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer death across the world, killing around 1.6 million people every year. The main cause of lung cancer is tobacco smoking but it can also occur in people who have never smoked. Research claims that 15 per cent of lung cancer patients do not have any tobacco use history.

The most common causes of lung cancer in non-smokers are air pollution, both outdoor and indoor, exposure to second-hand smoke, i.e., passive smoking, Asbestos exposure, exposure to radon gas, diesel exhaust fumes and genetic predisposition

20 per cent of women who developed lung cancer have never smoked. Lung cancer in non-smokers is the 6th or 7th most common cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

World Lung Cancer Day 2024: History

World Lung Cancer Day was established to make people aware of the prevalence and impact of lung cancer. The first day was observed in 2012 through a collaboration between the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC). Since then, Lung Cancer Day has been observed annually on August 1.





Also Read: Most lung cancer patients in India are non-smokers, study reveals The day serves as a platform for organisations, healthcare professionals, researchers, and advocates to unite their efforts to raise awareness, promoting early detection and support to those affected by lung cancer. On this day, several campaigns and activities run across the world to highlight the importance of ongoing research and innovation to combat lung cancer.

World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Lung Cancer 2024 is “Close the Care Gap: Everyone Deserves Access to Cancer Care”.

World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Significance

Every year around the world, Lung Cancer Day is observed to raise awareness about lung cancer, the most common form of cancer across the world. It aims to educate people about lung cancer, its risks and preventions and also the symptoms as it can help in early detection.

Types of Lung Cancer

Lung Cancer is generally separated into two types of lung cancer, i.e., non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). Some people might develop any of these cancerous cells, but people who develop tumours have both NSCLC and SCLC cells.

Non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC

Most people develop this type of cancer. In the case of early detection, there are multiple treatments available to cure this condition. Some of the NSCLC types are:

Squamous cell lung carcinoma

In most of the NSCLC cases, it begins in the cells of the passages of the respiratory tract known as squamous cells. This condition is called Squamous cell lung carcinoma.

Adenocarcinomas

In this type of cancer, the cancerous cells develop in the outer parts of the lungs. It is a rare condition developed in the tiny air sacs of the lungs. However, this cancer is not aggressive and hence may not require immediate treatment.

Adenosquamous carcinoma

In Adenosquamous carcinoma, the cancerous cells develop in the squamous cells as well as the mucus-producing cells

Large cell carcinoma

This is a fast-growing type of NSCLC and this can’t be classified under other types.

Small-cell lung cancer or SCLC

This is a rare form of cancer than NSCLC, SCLC is a more aggressive form of cancer. There isn't any treatment for this type of cancer other than chemotherapy.

Mesothelioma

Mesothelioma is generally associated with asbestos exposure and is more aggressive and fast-growing and does not respond to treatments. It begins when carcinoid tumours develop in the hormone-producing or neuroendocrine cells.