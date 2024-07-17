Radhika Ambani's wedding looks: 5 gorgeous bridal outfits to bookmark

In possibly the biggest celebration in recent times, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare at Jio World Drive in Mumbai on Friday.
On Sunday, the Ambanis hosted an extraordinary wedding reception for the newlyweds. Like the wedding and the 'Shubh Aashirvaad' function conducted on Saturday, 'Mangal Utsav' was additionally graced by numerous celebrities.
Radhika Merchant, now Mrs Radhika Anant Ambani, had put her best style foot forward in each occasion from pre-wedding ceremonies to reception. Let's take a look at the bride's gorgeous outfits throughout the celebrations.
Radhika Ambani's bridal looks from her wedding celebrations
Radhika Merchant as a bride on D-Day
For her wedding day, new Ambani bahu Radhika wore a lovely Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the function to Anant Ambani. Bollywood director and stylist, Rhea Kapoor styled her whole marriage look.
Haldi ceremony outfit
For the Haldi function, Radhika was seen in not one but two similarly gorgeous looks. For the primary look, she styled an on-theme yellow-toned Anamika Khanna lehenga, however, what really got everyone's attention was her flower dupatta that she matched with the lehenga. Her dupatta highlighted a lattice of mogra flowers alongside yellow marigold flowers. Radhika kept her minimal makeup and embellished her outfit with flower jewellery.
Haldi ceremony outfit
More From This Section
Graha Shanti Pooja outfit
Radhika Ambani looked great in her traditional Gujarati look, finished with a pristine white and gold saree, negligible makeup and gold jewellery. For the occasion, she matched her Patola saree with a pink blouse, a maang tika, a Peshawari nat and statement earrings and neck piece as the Merchant family hosted a Graha Shanti Puja at their Mumbai home.
Graha Shanti Pooja outfit
Sangeet ceremony outfit
From the sangeet's get-together Radhika wore a gunmetal grey chainmail saree by designer Manish Malhotra. The saree was draped in a contemporary style with an off-shoulder corset blouse. Styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, the bride matched her embellished outfit with lavish precious diamond jewellery including a choker necklace, stud earrings and bracelets.
Sangeet ceremony outfit
Dandiya night outfit
On Thursday, July 4, a luxurious Dandiya night was hosted by Kokilaben Ambani for the couple. On the occasion, Radhika wore a vibrant purple lehenga. The royal lehenga was totally in theme with the 'Radhe Krishna' garba night and highlighted complicatedly weaved 'Shrinath ji' themes. She styled the lovely lehenga with a bejeweled half-sleeve blouse and double dupattas, one of them hung in the conventional Gujarati style.
Dandiya night outfit