Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jio Financial Services Q1 results: Net profit down 5.72% at Rs 313 crore

Interest income was down 19.8 per cent to Rs 162 crore in Q1FY25 as against Rs 202 crore in Q1FY24

Jio Financial Services

Photo: Bloomberg

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio Financial Services on Monday reported a 5.72 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 313 crore in the quarter ending June 2024 (Q1FY25) as against Rs 332 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to the company’s exchange filing.

Interest income was down 19.8 per cent to Rs 162 crore in Q1FY25 as against Rs 202 crore in Q1FY24. However, it reported a marginal increase in total income at Rs 418 crore due to a higher net gain on fair value changes over the same period last year. Its net gain on fair value changes in Q1FY25 stood at Rs 218 crore as against Rs 174 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the company’s investor presentation, Jio Finance – an NBFC which is 100 per cent subsidiary of JFS -- has launched new products such as loans against mutual funds as well as auto and two-wheeler digital insurance in July. Going forward, it plans to venture into loans against property as well as loans against securities.

Further, the company has launched the beta version of the “JioFinance App”.
Additionally, Jio Leasing Services, another 100 per cent subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, has commenced the business of leasing AirFiber devices.

More From This Section

Bank of Maharashtra logo

BoM Q1 results: Net up 46.64% to Rs 1,293 cr on healthy NII growth

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life's Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 479 crore

D-Mart, Avenue Supermarts

D-Mart Q1 results: Net profit rises 17.5% to Rs 774 cr, sales up 18.5%

cvijayakumar

HCLTech Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 20.4% to Rs 4,257 crore

Ireda, Indian renewable energy development, ireda stocks

Ireda Q1FY25 results: Net profit surges over 30% to Rs 383.69 crore


The company also stated that Jio Payments Bank, which is majority owned by Jio Financial Services with the rest being owned by State Bank of India, has over 1 million current account savings account (CASA) customers. Further, the payments bank is looking to focus on channel expansion, drive transactions through channels, and launch cross-sell products.

The company’s insurance broking arm – Jio Insurance Broking – is looking to come up with new product offerings on the digital channel, expand the portfolio of embedded insurance products, among other things.

Jio Financial Services’s shares ended at Rs 355.25, up 1.40 per cent on the BSE.

Also Read

Jio financial services

Jio Fin, Zomato part of Nifty50? List of likely F&O inclusions, exclusions

reliance

Reliance shareholders approve retail unit's $4 bn lease to Jio Financial

shares

Swan Energy, Suven Pharma, Jio Fin among eight stocks to watch on May 31

Jio financial services

Jio Financial Services launches 'JioFinance' app in beta version

Jio financial services

JioFin launches beta version of JioFinance app, to offer UPI, digi banking

Topics : Jio Financial Services Reliance Jio Mukesh Ambani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon