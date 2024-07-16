Muharram 2024: When is Ashura? Know its History, Significance and more

Muharram is the first month of Islamic calendar and is considered one of the four sacred months of Islam. The Islamic calendar contains 354 days and is divided into 12 months. After Ramadan, or Ramzan, Muharram is believed to be the most sacred month in Islam.

The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura, commemorated by all the Muslims recognising the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, the last Messenger. This year the Ashura will begin from the evening of July 16, 2024 and will be celebrated on July 17, 2024.

Muharram 2024: History

Both Sunni and Shia Muslims celebrate Muharram, which is remembered as a key event, especially martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad in the battle of Karbala in 680 CE. The battle has great religious and political importance in Islamic history.

The battle took place during the rule of Yazid I, the second Umayyad caliph. The battle was between Imam Hussain's forces and the Umayyad army. Imam Hussain, his family, and a small group of loyal followers refused to pay allegiance to Yazid I believing that his rule was unjust and against Islamic principles.

They travelled to Kufa (present-day Iraq) answering calls for support from its people. They met the huge Umayyad army after reaching Karbala, and Imam Hussain’s group was no match for them, in terms of strength. Despite all odds being against them, Imam Hussain stayed committed to justice and Islam's teachings.

He and his supporters bravely fought against Umayyad forces on the 10th day of Muharram. Hussain's followers, which included men, women, and children, were deprived of food and water for several days, and were killed brutally at the end. Hussain was martyred in the battle.

Significance of Ashura

Ashura day holds special significance in Islam, especially for Shia Muslims, marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussain in the Karbala, which symbolises the battle against tyranny and injustice. Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, stood strong against the oppressive regime of Yazid, which is a powerful narrative resonating with the themes of sacrifice, faith and moral integrity.

It also holds special significance for Sunni Muslims as well as on this day Moses and Israelites were saved from Pharaoh's tyranny, a narrative found in the Hebrew Bible and Quran.

Muharram 2024: Rituals

Muharram is celebrated widely among different cultures and communities. Here are some of the common practices include:

On this day, many people engage in acts of mourning, which include black clothing, reciting elegies, and reflecting on the Karbala event. Mourning ceremonies known as Majlis also take place where people chant the remembrance of Imam Hussain.

Fasting on Ashura is not obligatory, however, many people observe fast on this day reflecting the struggles of Imam Hussain and many prophets of Islam. Sunni Muslims observe fast on the 9th and 10th day, while Shia Muslims do on Ashura itself.

In many parts of the world, especially in South Asia and the Middle East, processions are organised to remember the ultimate sacrifice of Imam Hussain.

Muslims also distribute food and money to needs as an act of charity, during Muharram emphasising compassion and community.

