Reasons why these Bollywood stars missed the Radhika-Anant Ambani's wedding

Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant performing their wedding rituals in presence of friends and family on July 12, 2024. (Photo credit: Gujarat Samachar)

Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant finally got married at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai on July 14. The Anant-Radhika wedding had a long list of celebrities from India and across the world, which also included stars like Aamir Khan, Kajol, and many others, who, however, chose to stay away from the event. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's five-month long wedding celebration ended with the Mangal Utsav, the newlywed reception, on July 14. Everything from the pre-wedding bashes to the baraat, jaimala and bidaai was a ritzy occasion, which was warmly hosted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

The occasion boasted of top celebrities and leaders from across the world, along with several Bollywood as well as global big names and politicians, cricketers, who graced the event. But not all invited guests turned up at the grand event.

Bollywood stars who didn’t attend the Radhika-Anant Ambani wedding

Kareena and Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had attended the first pre-wedding festivities at Anant and Radhika's first in Jamnagar, Gujarat held in March this year. A video of the two grooving with Diljit Dosanjh in front of an audience also became a web sensation. But the couple had to skip this big fat wedding as they were reportedly on their holiday with their sons, Taimur and Jehangir. As per the sources, the duo never miss their July vacation at any cost. But, Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan were a part of almost every event of the Ambani wedding.

Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently started shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and has a busy schedule. However, some Reddit users are convinced that Kartik was not invited to the Ambani wedding bash since he allegedly has a romantic history with Janhvi Kapoor, who is presently dating Anant's best friend and groomsman Shikhar Pahariya.

Akshay and Twinkle

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar gave a memorable performance at 3 am in Jamnagar during the first pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika. In any case, as announced by HT City, he needed to skip the wedding since he tested positive for Coronavirus. His wife Twinkle Khanna is also kept in quarantine.

Anushka and Virat

Right after the T20 World Cup trophy, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli jetted off to the UK to join his actor wife Anushka Sharma and their kids Vamika and Akaay. While most of Bollywood was part of the lavish baraat, Anushka and Virat went to American vocalist Krishna Das' Kirtan in London. A video of them from the event became viral on social media.



Aamir Khan

One of the greatest highlights from Radhika and Anant's Jamnagar pre-wedding was the point at which the 3 Khans of Bollywood – Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan – got together in front of an audience for a memorable moment. But while SRK and Salman were a part of the main wedding event in Mumbai, Aamir could not be spotted. His daughter Ira Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare, however, went to Radhika and Anant's shaadi.

Parineeti and Raghav

It was really a joy to observe global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, joined by husband Nick Jonas, dance her heart out in Anant's baraat. But, Priyanka's actor cousin Parineeti Chopra was not in India and subsequently had to miss the wedding. Parineeti has now shared photos of her and her politician husband Raghav Chadha from the Wimbledon Finals 2024.

Diljit Dosanjh

In March, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh not only performed at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding in Jamnagar, but also got a Gujarati lesson from Nita in front of an audience. Nonetheless, he was not a part of the wedding last week as he is presently in Canada for the Dil-Luminati Visit Year 24, where he enchanted the crowds, with all the tickets for his show at the Rogers Centre sold out.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

While the evergreen Anil Kapoor was a part of the wedding of the year and his younger daughter Rhea Kapoor styled bride Radhika, on the other hand, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja missed the starry affair. The actor was busy attending the Wimbledon women’s finals in the UK.