World Day for International Justice 2024: History, significance and more

Every year, the people celebrate World Day for International Justice on July 17. This day is dedicated to promoting international criminal justice and honouring the fight against impunity for criminals for serious crimes affecting the international community.

It is a reminder of the importance of justice, accountability and the rule of law to address atrocities worldwide and promote peace. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp World Day for International Justice 2024: History The history of World Day for International Justice can be traced back to July 17, 1998, when the Statue of Rome was adopted and the International Criminal Court (ICC) was established. The ICC is the first permanent international court that prosecutes individuals involved in genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and crimes of aggression when the national courts failed to do so.

The Rome Statute represents a significant milestone in the global fight against impunity for grave crimes and aims to ensure perpetrators are held accountable. On the tenth anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute, July 17 was designated as the Day of International Criminal Justice, now renamed as the World Day for International Justice.

World Day for International Justice 2024: Significance

The day represents the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions, especially genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and other violations of international law.

It raises the role of international justice mechanisms, including the ICC addressing impunity and contributing to global peace and security.

World Day for International Justice also upholds the rights of victims and survivors of these crimes, emphasising the need for justice, reparations and acknowledgement.

What is the International Criminal Court?

The legal foundation for the establishment of the International Criminal Court (ICC) came into force on July 1, 2002. The headquarters of ICC is located in The Hague, Netherlands, and operates independently from the United Nations. It aims to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crimes of aggression.

Structure and Functioning of the ICC

The International Criminal Court has four main functions:

The Presidency: This organ of ICC is responsible for all the administration work of the court, it ensures the court functions efficiently.

This organ of ICC is responsible for all the administration work of the court, it ensures the court functions efficiently. The Judicial Divisions: It is divided into Pre-Trial, Trial, and Appeals Divisions, and these divisions are responsible for judicial proceedings. The Assembly of States Parties elects the judges in these proceedings.

It is divided into Pre-Trial, Trial, and Appeals Divisions, and these divisions are responsible for judicial proceedings. The Assembly of States Parties elects the judges in these proceedings. The Office of the Prosecutor: It is responsible for investigations and prosecutions of crimes within the court's jurisdiction. The Assembly of States Parties elects the prosecutor for a nine-year term.

It is responsible for investigations and prosecutions of crimes within the court's jurisdiction. The Assembly of States Parties elects the prosecutor for a nine-year term. The Registry: It manages all the non-judicial things of the administration and court's servicing like witness protection, defence counsel, and detention facilities.

World Day for International Justice 2024: Top 10 Quotes