Solo travel to countries like UAE, Egypt, Vietnam gaining footing: Report

More and more Indians are looking for solo travelling to countries like the UAE, Egypt, Singapore and Vietnam, a report said on Tuesday.

Solo travellers represented about 65 per cent of visa applications for the UAE, 60 per cent for Egypt, 40 per cent for Singapore and 45 per cent for Vietnam, according to a report by online platform for visa applications Atlys.

The report is based on visa applications submitted for processing for travelling during summer this year on Atlys platform.

Atlys is a mobile visa application app that has e-visa mandate for over 133 countries.

When it came to group tours, around 20 per cent of visa applications for such trips were for the UAE, 30 per cent for Egypt, 25 per cent for Singapore, and 20 per cent for Vietnam, it added.



The report further found that men dominated the visa application scene, with 77 per cent applying for the UAE, and 71 per cent for Singapore.

Meanwhile, 30 per cent of women travellers applied for Singapore visas and 25 per cent applied for the UAE, it added.

Dubai was popular among travellers from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad while for Vietnam most visa applications were from cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, said the report.

Travellers from cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, showed interest in exploring Singapore and people from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi showcase a keen interest in Egypt, it stated.

"We're excited to see such diverse travel interests among Indian travellers wanting to explore overseas destinations," Atlys Founder and CEO Mohak Nahta said.



