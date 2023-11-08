Planning a solo trip? Here are the top 3 travel destinations for Indians

Are you planning your next solo trip soon? Bangkok, known for its ornate shrines and vibrant street life, could be your next adventure destination.

Thailand’s capital city Bangkok has become the most popular destination for solo travelers from India, according to a report by digital travel platform Agoda.

The report, based on Agoda bookings made by solo travellers between mid-April and mid-October 2023, stated that the top destination for weekend check-ins was Bangkok, followed by Dubai and Kuala Lumpur.

Let us take a look at what these top solo travel destinations offer:

Bangkok, Thailand

Known for its solo traveler-friendly atmosphere, Bangkok is a top pick for adventurers on any budget. With a bustling hostel scene centred around Kao San Road, the city welcomes travellers with open arms. Daytime activities include visits to the Grand Palace, the famous Chatuchak weekend market, and the charming chaos of Chinatown.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ranked at number 2, Dubai's dazzling skyline is a magnet for all types of travellers. Solo adventurers can indulge in a wide range of activities, from shopping extravaganzas in malls and bazaars to thrilling desert dune bashing. There's also the opportunity to ascend the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, or mingle with locals and fellow travellers during quiz nights at the city's numerous pubs. Afterwards, relax on the beautiful beaches.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Renowned for its warm hospitality, Kuala Lumpur is a haven for solo explorers. With a blend of modern skyscrapers and historical treasures, the city offers something for everyone. Bustling street food stalls, vibrant markets, and the iconic Petronas Twin Towers provide ample daytime exploration opportunities.

Solo travel has taken the lead as the most favoured trend, with young travellers showing a growing inclination to discover themselves and the world on their terms. The desire for freedom and independence plays a pivotal role in driving this trend, as individuals seek to venture beyond their comfort zones without being influenced by the preferences of fellow travellers.

“Going on a solo trip is arguably one of the best gifts one can give oneself. Whether it is to explore new cultures, make new friends, or reconnect with those across the globe, going on a trip alone often requires stepping out of one’s comfort zone. But those who set out on an adventure of their own are usually rewarded with the creation of the most special memories,” said said Krishna Rathi, Country Director India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Agoda.

According to Agoda, in the Asia Pacific region, the top three destinations for Indians included Tokyo; Japan, Bangkok; Thailand, and Seoul; South Korea.

The Singapore-headquartered online travel agency published the ranking ahead of Singles’ Day, a Chinese unofficial holiday and shopping season that celebrates individuals who are not in a relationship.

Singles' Day, also known as Double 11, is celebrated on November 11 (11/11). The date was chosen because the numeral 1 resembles a bare stick, symbolizing an unmarried person. Alibaba played a significant role in transforming it into a 24-hour shopping festival with online discounts and entertainment.