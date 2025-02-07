Business Standard

Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta? Man who may receive ₹ 500 crore from Tata's will

Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta? Man who may receive ₹ 500 crore from Tata's will

The unsealing of Ratan Tata's will has shocked many after it was found that a mysterious man, Mohini Mohan Dutta, has inherited assets over Rs 500 crore on his name

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The unsealing of the will of Ratan Tata, an Indian industrialist and philanthropist, who passed away last year, has left many people shocked and surprised. Tata's will reportedly names a Jamshedpur-based entrepreneur, Mohini Mohan Dutta, for over Rs 500 crore wealth. 
 
Reports claim that the inner circle is confused as the association of Dutta with the beneficiary is known only to a few.
 
As soon as this name came out in public, people were wondering and asking questions like who is this man? What role did he play in Ratan Tata’s life? How did he come to inherit so much wealth from India's most renowned businessman? 
 

Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta?

Mohini Mohan Dutta is an entrepreneur who hails from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. He owned a travel agency called Stallion and in 2024, it was merged with the Taj Group of Hotels, Taj Services.
 
Dutta has two daughters, and one of them worked for Tata Trusts for nine years and was an employee of Taj Hotes prior to that.

Mohini Mohan Dutta and the family held an 80 per cent stake in Stallion, while the remaining shares are owned by Tata Group. He is also the director of TC Travel Services, which has an affiliation with Thomas Cook.
 
According to an Economic Times report, Mohini Mohan Dutt was a close associate of Ratan Tata and was known to his family. ET report also cited some sources saying Mohini Mohan Dutta described himself as a close ally of the Tata family Group.
 
Dutta met Tata when the latter was just 24 years old and he was still searching for his place in Tata Group. They had known each other for 60 years. Dutta once said that Ratan Tata "built me up". That early bond continued for decades of quiet yet meaningful association.

Dutt calls himself Tata's adopted son

Dutta was not just a business associate but a confidant and trusted ally. Tata insiders revealed that Dutta called himself an industrialist's adopted son. However, Ratan Tata never married or adopted any children.
 
Dutta has a very deep connection with the Tata family which is hard to ignore. In December 2024, Ratan Tata's birth anniversary was commemorated at Mumbai's NCPA in December and Dutta was an invited guest. 
 
The Dutta's share in Tata's inheritance has become the talk of the town and also fired up controversy. Ratan Tata had allocated most of his wealth to a charitable trust and the only other notable beneficiary was his half-sister, who also expressed her intention to donate her portion to charity.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

