18th Lok Sabha session kicks off today with oath-taking ceremony

Senior BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, appointed as the Protem Speaker, will administer the oaths. The election for the permanent Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled for Wednesday, 26 June 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of both houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, on Thursday, 27 June 2024. The Rajya Sabha session will also begin on the same day.

The session is expected to conclude on 3 July 2024.

The much-anticipated first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commences today, 24 June 2024. The session will be primarily focused on the oath-taking ceremony for newly elected members of Parliament.