Biocon Biologics receives GMP certifications for its Indian and Malaysian manufacturing units

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to manufacture biosimilar Bevacizumab at its new, world-class, multi-product monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) drug substance facility at Bengaluru.
This approval will provide significant additional capacity to address patients' needs across markets in Europe.
The facility has previously been approved to manufacture biosimilar Trastuzumab in September 2022.
The Company also announced that EMA has renewed its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Certificates of Compliance for its biosimilars manufacturing facility at Bengaluru and its insulin facility in Malaysia following routine GMP inspections. These certificates were issued by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), Ireland, on behalf of EMA.
These GMP certifications across our manufacturing sites in India and Malaysia reflect Biocon Biologics' continued compliance with the highest standards of quality and our unwavering commitment to addressing patient needs globally. - Company Spokesperson
First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

