Best Crop Science receives license to manufacture herbicide - Haloxyfop-R-methyl ester

Best Crop Science, a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Agrolife, has been granted Licence for indigenous manufacture of Haloxyfop R-methyl ester Technical 96% w/w min u/s 9(3) by Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee.

Haloxyfop-R-methyl ester is a post-emergence herbicide extensively utilized to control both annual and perennial grasses. It is commonly applied to various crops, such as soybeans, groundnuts, pulses, and many others.

