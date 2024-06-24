Business Standard
Best Crop Science receives license to manufacture herbicide - Haloxyfop-R-methyl ester

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Best Crop Science, a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Agrolife, has been granted Licence for indigenous manufacture of Haloxyfop R-methyl ester Technical 96% w/w min u/s 9(3) by Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee.
Haloxyfop-R-methyl ester is a post-emergence herbicide extensively utilized to control both annual and perennial grasses. It is commonly applied to various crops, such as soybeans, groundnuts, pulses, and many others.
First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

