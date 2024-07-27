3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 46.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 89.36% to Rs 0.89 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of 3P Land Holdings rose 46.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 89.36% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.890.4758.4378.720.520.370.510.350.380.26