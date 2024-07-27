3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 46.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 89.36% to Rs 0.89 croreNet profit of 3P Land Holdings rose 46.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 89.36% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.890.47 89 OPM %58.4378.72 -PBDT0.520.37 41 PBT0.510.35 46 NP0.380.26 46
