Karnataka Bank partners with ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

Karnataka Bank announced its strategic partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.
Through this tie-up, Karnataka Bank customers will have access to a wide range of comprehensive insurance products and services provided by ICICI Lombard. These offerings include health insurance, motor insurance, travel insurance, home insurance, and more, catering to the diverse insurance needs of individuals and businesses alike.
